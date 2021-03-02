Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Vincent Whaley and Roberto Castro get solid finishes in Puerto Rico … Matt Kuchar ties for 44th at WGC Workday Championship … Larry Mize ties for 42nd in Champions Tour … J.T. Griffin and Luke Schniederjans earn SwingThought checks … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

WHALEY, CASTRO SOLID IN PUERTO RICO

Only three former Yellow Jackets made the trip to Puerto Rico last weekend, and Vincent Whaley and Roberto Castro, both with conditional status on the PGA Tour, took advantage of the opportunity to cash a check, finishing tied for 15th and 39th, respectively. Ollie Schniederjans, getting his second PGA Tour start of 2020-21 while the Korn Ferry Tour is on a break, missed the cut.

Whaley opened with a 72 but followed with three rounds in the 60s to finish with an 11-under-par total of 277, moving up to No. 133 in the FedEx Cup standings. Castro made a cut for the first time in three starts, posting bookend 69s for a 6-under-par 282.

Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar tied for 44th in the limited field World Golf Championship event, the Workday Chamionship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Kuchar has struggled to get his year on track, sitting 171st in FedEx Cup points.

The PGA Tour begins its Florida swing this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski are the only Yellow Jackets in the field as of Monday, returning to action after a week off. Chesson Hadley is an alternate.

Leaderboard

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS RESUMES

Larry Mize, the 1987 Master champion playing his 13th season on the Champions Tour, tied for 42nd last weekend at the Cologuard Classic last weekend in Tucson, Ariz. Mize posted a 1-over-par score of 220 and ranks 64th in Charles Schwab Cup points. After playing for the first time in a month, the Champions Tour takes another month off before resuming in Naples, Fla., April 16-18 at the Chubb Classic.

Leaderboard

*****

THREE JACKETS IN SWINGTHOUGHT TOUR

J.T. Griffin and Luke Schniederjans earned paychecks last week at the SwingThough Tour’s event in Brunswick, Ga. Griffin, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour which is off for a month, tied for sixth place (135, -7), while Schniederjans tied for eighth (136, -6). Michael Pisciotta missed the cut.

Leaderboard

*****