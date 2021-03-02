Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Vincent Whaley and Roberto Castro get solid finishes in Puerto Rico … Matt Kuchar ties for 44th at WGC Workday Championship … Larry Mize ties for 42nd in Champions Tour … J.T. Griffin and Luke Schniederjans earn SwingThought checks … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
WHALEY, CASTRO SOLID IN PUERTO RICO
Only three former Yellow Jackets made the trip to Puerto Rico last weekend, and Vincent Whaley and Roberto Castro, both with conditional status on the PGA Tour, took advantage of the opportunity to cash a check, finishing tied for 15th and 39th, respectively. Ollie Schniederjans, getting his second PGA Tour start of 2020-21 while the Korn Ferry Tour is on a break, missed the cut.
Whaley opened with a 72 but followed with three rounds in the 60s to finish with an 11-under-par total of 277, moving up to No. 133 in the FedEx Cup standings. Castro made a cut for the first time in three starts, posting bookend 69s for a 6-under-par 282.
Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar tied for 44th in the limited field World Golf Championship event, the Workday Chamionship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Kuchar has struggled to get his year on track, sitting 171st in FedEx Cup points.
The PGA Tour begins its Florida swing this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski are the only Yellow Jackets in the field as of Monday, returning to action after a week off. Chesson Hadley is an alternate.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS RESUMES
Larry Mize, the 1987 Master champion playing his 13th season on the Champions Tour, tied for 42nd last weekend at the Cologuard Classic last weekend in Tucson, Ariz. Mize posted a 1-over-par score of 220 and ranks 64th in Charles Schwab Cup points. After playing for the first time in a month, the Champions Tour takes another month off before resuming in Naples, Fla., April 16-18 at the Chubb Classic.
THREE JACKETS IN SWINGTHOUGHT TOUR
J.T. Griffin and Luke Schniederjans earned paychecks last week at the SwingThough Tour’s event in Brunswick, Ga. Griffin, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour which is off for a month, tied for sixth place (135, -7), while Schniederjans tied for eighth (136, -6). Michael Pisciotta missed the cut.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational • March 4-7, 2021 • Bay Hill Club and Lodge • Orlando Fla. • Purse: $9,300,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open • March 18-21, 2021 • Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club • Broussard, La. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • April 16-18, 2021 • Tiburon Golf Club • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Statesboro Open • March 17-19, 2021 • Georgia Southern Golf Club • Statesboro, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 13 Rivertowne Country Club • March 2-4, 2021 • Rivertowne Country Club • Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
T-39
69-73-71-69--282 (-6)
Points ranking: 225
YTD earnings: $10,962
Career earnings: $7,422,010
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 14
YTD earnings: $1,637,765
Career earnings: $39,798,906
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Sea Palms Open
missed cut
75-68--143 (+1)
Points ranking: 130 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
SwingThought Tour
ST12 Brunswick Golf Club
T-6
68-67--135 (-7)
Points ranking: 78
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
WGC
Workday Championship at The Concession
T-44
73-72-69-76--290 (+2)
Points ranking: 171
YTD earnings: $171,195
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,689,447
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Cologuard Classic
T-42
75-70-75--220 (+1)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $147,670
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
SwingThought Tour
ST12 Brunswick Golf Club
T-40
72-72--144 (+2)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 20
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
SwingThought Tour
ST12 Brunswick Golf Club
T-8
67-69--136 (-6)
Points Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$1,160 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $1,115,1066
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,945,982
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $312,039
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,858,145
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Puerto Rico Open
T-15
72-69-68-68--277 (-11)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $229,358
Career earnings (PGAT): $436,930
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469