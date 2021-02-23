Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech teammates Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans post high finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour restart last weekend … Cameron Tringale closes out strong California swing … Five Jackets headed to Puerto Rico … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TRINGALE CONTINUES SOLID PLAY
Cameron Tringale played another solid tournament last weekend with a tie for 26th place at the Genesis Invitational, covering the venerable Riviera Country Club in 2-under-par 282. The Georgia Tech Hall of Famer has five top-25s in 11 events in the 2020-21 campaign, including finishes of T18, T17, T7 and T26 in the last four California swing events, and is No. 34 in FedEx Cup points..
Richy Werenski began with a pair of strong rounds (70-71) to make the cut, but stumbled on Saturday with a 76 before closing with a 70 on Sunday, tying for 57th place. He remains inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup race at No. 121.
Missing the cut were veterans Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink, who remains the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket in the FedEx Cup standings at No. 14. Amateur Tyler Strafaci, playing on a sponsor exemption as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, withdrew after an opening 78, while Andy Ogletree withdrew before the tournament began due to a hip injury.
Kuchar is in the field for this week’s World Golf Championship event at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., as the PGA Tour leaves the West Coast. Five Yellow Jackets, including Roberto Castro, David Duval, Chesson Hadley, Ollie Schniederjans (sponsor exemption) and Vincent Whaley travel to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for the Tour’s alternate event, the Puerto Rico Open.
ALBERTSON, SCHNIEDERJANS MAKE STRONG SHOWINGS ON KORN FERRY TOUR
Former Georgia Tech teammates and ACC champions Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans got their Korn Ferry Tour restarts off on the right foot last weekend, tying for seventh and 14th, respectively, at the LECOM Suncoast Challenge in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Albertson shot three rounds in the 60s and finished with a 10-under-par total of 274 at Lakewood Ranch, while Schniederjans also carded three sub-70 rounds and finished at 8-under-par 276. Albertson jumped 10 spots to 49th in the Korn Ferry Tour points race, while Schniederjans moved up to No. 32. Paul Haley II, No. 43 in points, also made the cut and shot 3-under-par 281.
Seth Reeves, Tech’s highest-standing player in the Korn Ferry Tour race at No. 20, missed the cut along with J.T. Griffin and Nicholas Thompson.
The top 25 in points at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season will earn PGA Tour cards for 2021-22. The Tour’s next event is the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in mid-March.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- World Golf Championships: Workday Championship at The Concession • February 25-28, 2021 • The Concession Golf Club • Bradenton, Fla. • Purse: $10,500,000
- PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open • February 25-28, 2021 • Grand Reserve Country Club • Rio Grande, Puerto Rico • Purse: $3,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open • March 18-21, 2021 • Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club • Broussard, La. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • February 26-28, 2021 • Omni Tucson National • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $1,700,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Sea Palms Open • February 23-25, 2021 • Sea Palms • St. Simons Island, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 12 Brunswick Country Club • February 24-25, 2021 • Brunswick Country Club • Brunswick, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-7
68-67-68-71--274 (-10)
Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
missed cut
73-70--143 (+1)
Points ranking: 14
YTD earnings: $1,637,765
Career earnings: $39,798,906
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 121 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
missed cut
70-71--141 (-1)
Points ranking: 78
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-43
68-69-73-71--281 (-3)
Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
missed cut
71-72--143 (+1)
Points ranking: 172
YTD earnings: $122,695
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,640,947
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $10,500
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
missed cut
70-72--142 (even)
KFT Points ranking: 20
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
SwingThought Tour
ST 11 Mission Inn Resort
missed cut (24th place)
74-73--147 (+3)
Points Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$450 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
T-14
68-67-67-74--276 (-8)
KFT Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
70-73--143 (+1)
Points ranking: 147
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
T-26
69-71-73-69--282 (-2)
Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $1,115,1066
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,945,982
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
T-57
70-71-76-70--287 (+3)
Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $312,039
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,858,145
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $183,608
Career earnings (PGAT): $391,180
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469