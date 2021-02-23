Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech teammates Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans post high finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour restart last weekend … Cameron Tringale closes out strong California swing … Five Jackets headed to Puerto Rico … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

TRINGALE CONTINUES SOLID PLAY

Cameron Tringale played another solid tournament last weekend with a tie for 26th place at the Genesis Invitational, covering the venerable Riviera Country Club in 2-under-par 282. The Georgia Tech Hall of Famer has five top-25s in 11 events in the 2020-21 campaign, including finishes of T18, T17, T7 and T26 in the last four California swing events, and is No. 34 in FedEx Cup points..

Richy Werenski began with a pair of strong rounds (70-71) to make the cut, but stumbled on Saturday with a 76 before closing with a 70 on Sunday, tying for 57th place. He remains inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup race at No. 121.

Missing the cut were veterans Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink, who remains the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket in the FedEx Cup standings at No. 14. Amateur Tyler Strafaci, playing on a sponsor exemption as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, withdrew after an opening 78, while Andy Ogletree withdrew before the tournament began due to a hip injury.

Kuchar is in the field for this week’s World Golf Championship event at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., as the PGA Tour leaves the West Coast. Five Yellow Jackets, including Roberto Castro, David Duval, Chesson Hadley, Ollie Schniederjans (sponsor exemption) and Vincent Whaley travel to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for the Tour’s alternate event, the Puerto Rico Open.

ALBERTSON, SCHNIEDERJANS MAKE STRONG SHOWINGS ON KORN FERRY TOUR

Former Georgia Tech teammates and ACC champions Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans got their Korn Ferry Tour restarts off on the right foot last weekend, tying for seventh and 14th, respectively, at the LECOM Suncoast Challenge in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Albertson shot three rounds in the 60s and finished with a 10-under-par total of 274 at Lakewood Ranch, while Schniederjans also carded three sub-70 rounds and finished at 8-under-par 276. Albertson jumped 10 spots to 49th in the Korn Ferry Tour points race, while Schniederjans moved up to No. 32. Paul Haley II, No. 43 in points, also made the cut and shot 3-under-par 281.

Seth Reeves, Tech’s highest-standing player in the Korn Ferry Tour race at No. 20, missed the cut along with J.T. Griffin and Nicholas Thompson.

The top 25 in points at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season will earn PGA Tour cards for 2021-22. The Tour’s next event is the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in mid-March.

