Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Cameron Tringale continues strong run with a top-10 finish at Pebble Beach … Six former Jackets, including Tyler Strafaci, set for Genesis Invitational this weekend … J.T. Griffin and four other Jackets resume competition on Korn Ferry Tour … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TRINGALE TIES FOR SEVENTH AT AT&T
Cameron Tringale continued his recent run of strong play, tying for seventh place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 13-under-par total of 275, five shots off the pace of winner Daniel Berger. After closing with a 5-under-par 67, Tringale jumped to No. 32 in the FedEx Cup standings, second highest position among former Jackets on Tour, and surpassed $1 million in earnings for the 2020-21 season. It was the 24th top-10 finish of his career and his second of 2020-21. He has tied for 18th, 17th and seventh in last three starts, collective 30-under-par.
Vincent Whaley was the only other of the seven Yellow Jackets in the field to make the cut, posting a tie for 50th place after a 2-under-par total of 286. He is currently outside the FedEx Cup top 125 at No. 135.
Stewart Cink, a winner in 2020-21 at the Safeway Open and ranked 11th in FedEx Cup points, also missed the cut along with Chesson Hadley. Roberto Castro made just his second start of the 2020-21 season, both of them in California, and missed the cut in both. Andy Ogletree, playing on his second sponsor exemption of 2021, and 13-time PGA Tour winner David Duval, also playing on an exemption, also missed the cut.
Cink and Tringale travel down the coast to play in this weekend’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, joined by Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski, who return to action after a week off. Hadley is waiting in the wings as an alternate. Recent Tech grad Tyler Strafaci, playing on his second exemption received for winning the 2020 U.S. Amateur championship, also is in the field for his fourth PGA Tour start.
GRIFFIN A FAVORITE AS KORN FERRY TOUR RESTARTS
The Korn Ferry Tour resumes competition this weekend with the LECOM Suncoast Classic in the Sarasota/Bradenton area in Florida, and J.T. Griffin is one of the favorites based on past performance. The Georgia Tech alum enjoys his time at Lakewood National, having finished fifth and T7 in the first two LECOM Suncoast Classic iterations. He stands No. 74 on The 25.
He’s joined in the field at Lakewood National Golf Club by recent Korn Ferry Tour winners Anders Albertson and Seth Reeves, as well as Paul Haley II and Ollie Schniederjans. Nicholas Thompson joined the field after shooting 64 in Monday qualifying.
Reeves holds the highest position among former Tech players in the Korn Ferry Tour Top 25 as competition resumes, sitting at No. 19. Haley is No. 41.
.@GTGolf alum J.T. Griffin has finished top-7 in the first two LECOM Suncoast Classics.
After driving seven hours from Atlanta to Lakewood National, he shares the secret to his success.
cc: @QueenWillRock pic.twitter.com/sWJ9lEZZMn
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 15, 2021
ALBERTSON RECALLS “NIGHTMARE” OPENING ROUND IN 2017 GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC
The wind was blowing so hard that the beach sand was hitting Anders Albertson like bee stings as he made the short sprint from his beachside condo to his car on the way to the course. His pre-round range session was “an absolute nightmare,” with a 35-40 mph crosswind leaving Albertson with no idea how he was actually hitting it heading into the round.
Both proved just a prelude to the difficulty of what may be the toughest round in Korn Ferry Tour history, the first round of the 2017 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, a round that brought a scoring average of 80.405 – the highest for a round on the Korn Ferry Tour since 1991. At the conclusion of the day, 74 of 132 players failed to break 80, with three players failing to break 90, and 1-under 71 led.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Rare footage on Bobby Jones playing in the 1929 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/gfD9WZVVzY
— GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) February 9, 2021
Nice Yellow Jacket reunion for today’s practice round at Pebble Beach. #togetherweswarm @cicioCASTRO @Vincewhaley @MichaelHines115 @stewartcink @RCinkk pic.twitter.com/Ppd57mtuZD
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) February 9, 2021
It was a little too chilly to get the guns out on the beach today, but I was glad to get this one on the green to help save my par! Happy with my -4 start. pic.twitter.com/8ZPRiRpngc
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) February 12, 2021
I’m just going to keep posting them. pic.twitter.com/0KXaYDpjiz
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) February 10, 2021
Pebble Beach is off the charts today. Blue bird day here on the Monterey Peninsula. Looking forward to a good week. pic.twitter.com/h4cpO2vm4N
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) February 10, 2021
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational • February 18-21, 2021 • Riviera Country Club • Pacific Palisades, Calif. • Purse: $9,300,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 18-21, 2021 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: tba
- PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic • February 26-28, 2021 • Omni Tucson National • Tucson, Ariz. • Purse: $1,700,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Sea Palms Open • February 23-25, 2021 • Sea Palms • St. Simons Island, Ga.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 11 Mission Inn Resort & Club • February 16-17, 2021 • Mission Inn Resort & Club – El Campeon Course • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
71-73--144 (even)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
74-74--148 (+4)
Points ranking: 11
YTD earnings: $1,637,765
Career earnings: $39,798,906
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 121 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
77-74--151 (+7)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $18,893,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
68-78--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 121
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 171
YTD earnings: $122,695
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,640,947
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $9,392,206
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: --
YTD earnings: $10,500
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
73-75--148 (+4)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: 0
Career earnings (PGAT): 0
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
SwingThought Tour
Eagle Creek Golf Club
T-36
71-68--139 (-7)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 45 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
$450 (SwingThought)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-7
67-72-69-67--275 (-13)
Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $1,047,216
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,878,092
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: $290,742
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,836,848
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-50
68-71-73-74--286 (-2)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $183,608
Career earnings (PGAT): $391,180
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469