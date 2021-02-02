Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Six former Yellow Jackets got to play famed Torrey Pines last weekend for the Farmers Insurance Open … Cameron Tringale and Richy Werenski made the cut, Tringale tied for 18th … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

TRINGALE, WERENSKI PLAY THE WEEKEND AT TORREY PINES

Cameron Tringale continued his solid play on the PGA Tour last weekend with a tie for 18th place at the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a 5-under-par 283 with rounds of 72, 72 and 70 on the South course. Tringale, who has made six cuts in eight events, including three top-25 finishes, moved up to 46th in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Richy Werenski played well for the first three rounds (69-69-73) but fell back Sunday with a 79 and tied for 60th place. He is No. 128 in the FedEx Cup standings. He did, however, make a hole-in-one at the third hole on the South course in his first round, giving him a distinction of sorts. Read more

Chesson Hadley, Andy Ogletree (playing on a sponsor exemption) and Vincent Whaley missed the cut, as did Tyler Strafaci, competing as an amateur with a sponsor exemption.

Tringale and Werenski will return to action this week along with Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.

#PROJACKETS@werenskir makes birdie at 18 to post second straight 69 at @FarmersInsOpen – tied for 11th placehttps://t.co/huEJHIMebb — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) January 30, 2021

*****

FARMERS IS FIRST OF SEVERAL TOUR EVENTS FOR STRAFACI

After a fall season without competitive golf, Tyler Strafaci began a string of PGA Tour stops in which he will play on an exemption awarded to the 2020 U.S. Amateur champion. The recent Tech graduate will not turn pro until after competing in the Walker Cup matches in May. Meanwhile, he has plenty of opportunities for competition after missing the cut last weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open. Strafaci shot 77 on the South course, 75 on the North, in his third Tour start.

In February and March, he will play in the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational before competing in the Masters in April. He also has spots in the RBC Heritage and the Charles Schwab Invitational. The U.S. Open comes up Father’s Day weekend in June, for which he can play as a professional.

