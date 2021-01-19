Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink contends at the Sony Open in Hawai’i, ties for 19th … PGA Tour West Coast swing begins this weekend with four Yellow Jackets in the field … Luke Schniederjans makes a SwingThought Tour appearance … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

CINK ENJOYS WEEK 2 IN HAWAI’I

On the shorter, tighter Waialae Country Club last weekend, Stewart Cink used his knack for hitting greens in regulation to put himself in contention at the Sony Open in Honolulu, firing rounds of 67-63-65 to sit tied for fourth headed into the final round. Unable to sustain, Cink shot 70 on Sunday and tied for 19th at 15-under-par 265.

The 47-year-old, seven-time Tour winner moved up a spot to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup points standings and is No. 14 in official earnings for 2020-21. His success has come from a strong percentage of hitting greens in regulation (75.6 percent), which ranks eighth on Tour. He has four top-20 finishes in eight events.

His fellow Yellow Jackets alumni didn’t fare as well last weekend, as both Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski missed the cut.

Only Werenski continues on this week when the Tour begins its West Coast swing at The American Express at LaQuinta, Calif., where Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale and Vincent Whaley all make their first starts of calendar year 2021.

*****

CINK WITH SON ON BAG NO LONGER A NOVELTY

Last summer, Cink’s son Reagan told his dad that he’d like to caddie for him in a tournament. He’d been living at home during the COVID-19 pandemic after graduating from Georgia Tech to save money for his wedding. His dad suggested the Safeway Open. Cink went on to win, shooting a final-round 65 to win by two. Afterward, he credited Reagan as a calming influence.

Read more on GolfDigest.com

*****

KUCHAR RECALLS THE BUNKER SHOT THAT WON HIM THE 2014 RBC HERITAGE

VIDEO: Matt Kuchar takes us through his dramatic hole-out bunker shot on the final hole of the 2014 RBC Heritage.

*****

LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS PLAYS SWINGTHOUGHT

Luke Schniederjans, who turned pro in the fall and played in one PGA Tour event, tied for fifth last week in a SwingThought Tour event in Oceanside, Calif., posting a 7-under-par score of 135 and earning $450.

*****