Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink contends at the Sony Open in Hawai’i, ties for 19th … PGA Tour West Coast swing begins this weekend with four Yellow Jackets in the field … Luke Schniederjans makes a SwingThought Tour appearance … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK ENJOYS WEEK 2 IN HAWAI’I
On the shorter, tighter Waialae Country Club last weekend, Stewart Cink used his knack for hitting greens in regulation to put himself in contention at the Sony Open in Honolulu, firing rounds of 67-63-65 to sit tied for fourth headed into the final round. Unable to sustain, Cink shot 70 on Sunday and tied for 19th at 15-under-par 265.
The 47-year-old, seven-time Tour winner moved up a spot to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup points standings and is No. 14 in official earnings for 2020-21. His success has come from a strong percentage of hitting greens in regulation (75.6 percent), which ranks eighth on Tour. He has four top-20 finishes in eight events.
His fellow Yellow Jackets alumni didn’t fare as well last weekend, as both Matt Kuchar and Richy Werenski missed the cut.
Only Werenski continues on this week when the Tour begins its West Coast swing at The American Express at LaQuinta, Calif., where Chesson Hadley, Cameron Tringale and Vincent Whaley all make their first starts of calendar year 2021.
CINK WITH SON ON BAG NO LONGER A NOVELTY
Last summer, Cink’s son Reagan told his dad that he’d like to caddie for him in a tournament. He’d been living at home during the COVID-19 pandemic after graduating from Georgia Tech to save money for his wedding. His dad suggested the Safeway Open. Cink went on to win, shooting a final-round 65 to win by two. Afterward, he credited Reagan as a calming influence.
KUCHAR RECALLS THE BUNKER SHOT THAT WON HIM THE 2014 RBC HERITAGE
VIDEO: Matt Kuchar takes us through his dramatic hole-out bunker shot on the final hole of the 2014 RBC Heritage.
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS PLAYS SWINGTHOUGHT
Luke Schniederjans, who turned pro in the fall and played in one PGA Tour event, tied for fifth last week in a SwingThought Tour event in Oceanside, Calif., posting a 7-under-par score of 135 and earning $450.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
I’m excited and grateful to play next week @FarmersInsOpen ! Thank you to @WeAreFarmers and @CenturyClubSD for this opportunity https://t.co/NzhviB5lSb
— Ty Strafaci (@TyStrafaci) January 18, 2021
Today not what I was hoping for but still a really great time here @SonyOpenHawaii! pic.twitter.com/shymxlwg6b
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) January 18, 2021
Been a great week here, as always, in Oahu…can’t wait for the final round tomorrow! @SonyOpenHawaii! pic.twitter.com/MdLwAgN82U
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) January 17, 2021
Baby Hampden says Good Morning pic.twitter.com/y4u7HDKBiE
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) January 13, 2021
Hampden’s just chilling in his J’s pic.twitter.com/BTm2b4ouUH
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) January 12, 2021
Text from a college teammate today: “Charles Howell has played in 20 Sony Opens. Never missed the cut. Stay in school kids”
ALL facts.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) January 15, 2021
Check out the latest episode of my podcast. It’s much better than a sharp stick in the eye. https://t.co/OeWSm7qcSE
— Charlie (@CharlieRymerPGA) January 14, 2021
I could not agree more my friend and it was an honor to be your co-pilot on Sunday along with so many of those talented individuals over years. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart! #greatpeople https://t.co/Ttf4itOFGG
— Tripp Isenhour (@TrippIsenhourGC) December 22, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: The American Express • January 21-24, 2021 • PGA West (Stadium course) • LaQuinta, Calif. • Purse: $6,700,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 18-21, 2021 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: tba
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai • January 21-23, 2021 • Hualalai Golf Club • Ka’Upulehu-Kona, Hawai’i • Purse: $1,085,000
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 10-13, 2021 • Oakwood Golf Club/Links of the Bayou • Alexandria, La. • Purse: $162,500
- G Pro Tour: Daytona Open • January 26-28, 2020 • LPGA International (Hills Course) • Daytona Beach, Fla.
- SwingThought Tour: ST 6 Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club • January 12-14, 2021 • Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club • Ormond Beach, Fla.
