Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar teamed with former Bulldog Harris English and won the QBE Shootout for the third time with a tournament-record score … Three more Yellow Jackets have signed up to play in the Big Money Golf Challenge in January … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
KUCHAR AND ENGLISH WIN QBE SHOOTOUT FOR THIRD TIME
Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.
Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven.
“That is laughable,” Kuchar said. “It’s hard to fathom just how good of golf that was. It’s funny, as a player you stay in the moment pretty well and don’t think too much about it.”
Five strokes ahead after an 11-under 61 on Saturday in modified alternate-shot play, Kuchar and English shot a 60 in better-ball play. English closed birdie-eagle-birdie.
Cameron and Matt Kuchar will team up as a father-son team for this week’s PNC Father-Son Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., along with former Tech All-American David Duval and his son Brady.
KORN FERRY TOUR TO RESUME IN FEBRUARY
The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the 2021 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined schedule, featuring 23 tournaments to be played during the next calendar year, with the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August. The one-time wraparound season will result in a slate of 46 total events.
The 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August, with the three-event Finals to award 25 additional cards.
The 2021 season will open with the third annual LECOM Suncoast Classic, which returns to Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the week of February 15-21, 2021.
Georgia Tech has six alumni with current membership status on the Korn Ferry Tour – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS ANNOUNCES 2021 SLATE
PGA TOUR Champions announced its 2021 tournament schedule, featuring 25 events and culminating with the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs in November. The Tour will contest tournaments in Canada, England and 19 states, with prize money totaling more than $55 million.
The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (January 17-23) kicks off a schedule that will feature two new tournaments. The Ascension Charity Classic was supposed to make its debut in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic, and its long-awaited inaugural event will take place September 6-12 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.
Georgia Tech alumnus Larry Mize, active on the Champions Tour full-time since 2009, will begin his 13th season.
THREE MORE JACKETS SIGN UP FOR BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC
Three more former Yellow Jackets, including Korn Ferry Tour player J.T. Griffin, MacKenzie Tour member Chris Petefish and Tyler Strafaci, who remains an amateur, have become the second and third former Yellow Jackets to receive an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla. Recently-turned-pro Luke Schniederjans committed to play in late November.
This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of the event one winner will take home $100,000. As an amateur, Strafaci is ineligible to accept prize money and remains an amateur at least through the Masters next April.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Guy’s played in one pro tournament and he shows up with a Staff Bag….smdh. @andy_ogletree pic.twitter.com/t7nP3Svooq
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) December 11, 2020
Up here in Asheville, NC, for quick trip before baby number 3 gets here. If you are ever here you have to stay at the @OmniGrovePark! pic.twitter.com/EKCdpjD9Kj
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) December 11, 2020
Excited to team up with @PlayMassGolf and get involved! Best of luck to @megan_khang1023 this week at the @uswomensopen https://t.co/7xxDquiCjP
— Richy Werenski (@werenskir) December 10, 2020
Tyler Strafaci has committed to play in the 2021 Big Money Golf Classic. He is the 2020 US Amateur Champion.
His entry earns him a shot to be the tournaments inaugural Champion. Welcome to the field Tyler!@stakekings@acaseofthegolf1 @GTGolf pic.twitter.com/f1Ysl26mTz
— Big Money Golf Classic (@bigmoney_golf) December 11, 2020
Chris Petefish has committed to play in the 2021 Big Money Golf Classic.
His entry earns him a shot at playing for $100,000 and a chance to be the tournaments inaugural Champion. Welcome to the field Chris!@StakeKings @GTGolf @acaseofthegolf1 pic.twitter.com/HSF0aBk2EJ
— Big Money Golf Classic (@bigmoney_golf) December 2, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions • January 7-10, 2021 • Plantation Course at Kapalua • Kapalua, Maui, Hawai’i. • Purse: tba
- Korn Ferry Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 18-21, 2021 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: tba
- PGA Tour Champions: PNC Championship • December 17-20, 2020 • Ritz-Carlton Golf Club • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $1,085,000
- All Pro Tour: Kingwood Island Championship • December 14-16, 2020 • The Clubs of Kingwood • Kingwood, Texas • Purse: $48,000
- G Pro Tour: TBA • January 26-28, 2020 • TBA • TBA
- SwingThought Tour: ST1 Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club • January 6-7, 2021 • Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club • Orlando, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: $106,387
Career earnings (KFT): $628,224
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: $0
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 3
YTD earnings: $1,494,130
Career earnings: $39,655,271
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 88
(GPro)
YTD earnings: $2,887.50 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: 98 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $1,800 (GPro)
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $79,133
Career earnings (KFT): $114,110
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 90
YTD earnings: $246,172
Career earnings: $8,330,906
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $466,397
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
QBE Shootout
Won
58-61-60--179 (-37)
Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings: $98,842
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,617,094
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 64
YTD earnings: $125,690
Career earnings (Champions): $5,000,539
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play n/a CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking (LocalIQ Series): 35
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $5,280
Career earnings (MacKenzie): $16,280
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
SwingThought Tour
ST24 Plantation, Fla.
T-44
77-75--152 (+8)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 19
YTD earnings: $189,688
Career earnings (KFT): $451,076
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Developmental Tours
Did not play Points Ranking: 40 (GPro)
YTD earnings: $6,572 (GPro)
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $148,992
Career earnings (KFT): $438,648
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 146
YTD earnings: $27,635
Career earnings (KFT): $889,499
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $618,090
Career earnings (PGAT): $12,448,966
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 169
YTD earnings: $87,919
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,634,026
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic
T-23
71-66-69-67--273 (-11)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 109
YTD earnings: $164,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $306,713
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469