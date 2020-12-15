Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar teamed with former Bulldog Harris English and won the QBE Shootout for the third time with a tournament-record score … Three more Yellow Jackets have signed up to play in the Big Money Golf Challenge in January … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

KUCHAR AND ENGLISH WIN QBE SHOOTOUT FOR THIRD TIME

Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.

Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven.

“That is laughable,” Kuchar said. “It’s hard to fathom just how good of golf that was. It’s funny, as a player you stay in the moment pretty well and don’t think too much about it.”

Five strokes ahead after an 11-under 61 on Saturday in modified alternate-shot play, Kuchar and English shot a 60 in better-ball play. English closed birdie-eagle-birdie.

Cameron and Matt Kuchar will team up as a father-son team for this week’s PNC Father-Son Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., along with former Tech All-American David Duval and his son Brady.

PGATour.com recap | From Naples Daily News

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR TO RESUME IN FEBRUARY

The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the 2021 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined schedule, featuring 23 tournaments to be played during the next calendar year, with the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August. The one-time wraparound season will result in a slate of 46 total events.

The 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August, with the three-event Finals to award 25 additional cards.

The 2021 season will open with the third annual LECOM Suncoast Classic, which returns to Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the week of February 15-21, 2021.

Georgia Tech has six alumni with current membership status on the Korn Ferry Tour – Anders Albertson, J.T. Griffin, Paul Haley II, Seth Reeves, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson.

Read more

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS ANNOUNCES 2021 SLATE

PGA TOUR Champions announced its 2021 tournament schedule, featuring 25 events and culminating with the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs in November. The Tour will contest tournaments in Canada, England and 19 states, with prize money totaling more than $55 million.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (January 17-23) kicks off a schedule that will feature two new tournaments. The Ascension Charity Classic was supposed to make its debut in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic, and its long-awaited inaugural event will take place September 6-12 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

Georgia Tech alumnus Larry Mize, active on the Champions Tour full-time since 2009, will begin his 13th season.

Read more

*****

THREE MORE JACKETS SIGN UP FOR BIG MONEY GOLF CLASSIC

Three more former Yellow Jackets, including Korn Ferry Tour player J.T. Griffin, MacKenzie Tour member Chris Petefish and Tyler Strafaci, who remains an amateur, have become the second and third former Yellow Jackets to receive an invitation to play in the Big Money Golf Classic, a new 54-hole event that will be conducted Jan. 3-6 at The Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes and Heathrow Country Club in Lake Mary, Fla. Recently-turned-pro Luke Schniederjans committed to play in late November.

This revolutionary event is providing professional players an opportunity to play for a $400,000 purse in one of the largest events in Mini Tour Golf History. At the end of the event one winner will take home $100,000. As an amateur, Strafaci is ineligible to accept prize money and remains an amateur at least through the Masters next April.

More information

*****