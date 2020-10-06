Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink follows up his victory at the Safeway Open with a strong performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship … Current senior Noah Norton makes the cut in his second Korn Ferry Tour start, along with four other Yellow Jackets … More below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

*****

PGA TOUR UPDATE

Making his second start of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, Stewart Cink followed up his season-opening victory at the Safeway Open with a tie for 12th place last weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. With his son Reagan still on his bag, Cink shot rounds of 69-69-72-65 for a 13-under-par total of 275 and remains No. 2 on the FedEx Cup points list.

The event will be Reagan’s last looping for his father, however, after Cink announced Sunday he will return to his regular caddie, Kip Henley, for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Reagan, a recent Georgia Tech graduate, will return to his regular job at Delta Air Lines.

Three other Yellow Jackets made it through to the weekend, with Cameron Tringale tying for 37th place, Richy Werenski tying for 59th and Vincent Whaley finishing 64th. Whaley, in his second season on Tour, sits No. 49 in the current FedEx Cup standings, while Chesson Hadley, who missed the cut, is No. 61.

Cink, Hadley, Tringale and Weresnki are heading to Las Vegas for this week’s event along with Matt Kuchar, making his first start since the U.S. Open.

*****

KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE

J.T. Griffin posted his strongest finish in several weeks, tying for 22nd last weekend at the Savannah Golf Championship as seven current and former Yellow Jackets competed. Griffin shot 14-under-par 274 at The Landings Club, breaking a string of three missed cuts and earning his highest finish since early July at TPC Colorado.

Seth Reeves, a winner on the tour this year with a second-place finish also on his resume, made the cut along with Tech senior Noah Norton and Nicholas Thompson. Paul Haley II, Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans missed the cut.

All six of the Yellow Jackets on the KFT will tee it up one more time – at the Orange County National Championship in Winter Garden, Fla. – before the tour takes a winter break.

Korn Ferry leaderboard

Norton made the most of his two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in both and fashioning a top-10 finish. Norton, a two-time all-ACC performer in his Yellow Jacket career, tied for 66th place last weekend at the Savannah Golf Championship with a 6-under-par total of 282. Norton had tied for eighth place the previous week at the Wichita Open, for which he had received an exemption into the event as a winner of the Patriot All-American Invitational last winter. The Chico, Calif., earned the start in Savannah by virtue of his top-10 finish.

“I know when I get out of school I’ll be ready to go,” said Norton, who shot 68-68-73-73 at Savannah. “I know what I need to work on and what I need to tighten up.”

Read more in the Savannah Morning News

*****

LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE

Chris Petefish who tied for 23rd, seventh, 47th and 19th in four event, but has not played in the series’ first two Florida events and sits 28th in the points standings. He is in the field for this week’s Classic at the Club at Weston Hills, the final Florida event in the series, after competing last weekend in a SwingThough Tour event in Florida (T5, 142, -2).

The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, culminates in the LocaliQ Series Championship at Nassau, Bahamas the last weekend in October.

LocaliQ Series Leaderboard

*****

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE

Former Master champion Larry Mize sits at 57th in Schwab Cup points following his tie for 49th place at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links (219, +3) three weeks ago. The senior circuit resumes this week after two weeks off with the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

Champions Tour Leaderboard

*****

ELSEWHERE

Former Jackets James Clark and Drew Czuchry picked up paychecks at last weekend’s Challenge at The Creek, tying for eighth and 18th, respectively. Clark finished two strokes off the lead, posting an 8-under-par 205 at The Club at Irish Creek, while Czuchry finished the 54 holes in 4-under 209.

*****