Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar are moving on to the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs this weekend … Five Jackets play the weekend as Ollie Schniederjans and Anders Albertson post strong finishes … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Richy Werenski and Matt Kuchar played well enough last weekend to maintain their positions in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup points, but both have work to do in this week’s BMW Championship to make it to Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
Werenski, who finished just two points out of the top 125 last summer and missed the playoffs, has rebounded well from that disappointment to finish 37th this year, well above the cutoff to advance this week. Since the return to golf from the Covid shutdown, Werenski rose from No. 98 in points as high as No. 32 following his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship on Aug. 2. Werenski finished 68th at last weekend’s Northern Trust, played about 90 minutes from his hometown of South Hadley, Mass., posting rounds of 75-74 on the weekend after opening with rounds of 69-67.
Kuchar sits at 55th in points after his tie for 18th last weekend at The Northern Trust, a solid weekend in which he shot 69-69-66-68, but could need a top-5 finish this week at Olympia Fields Country Club in suburban Chicago to lift himself into the Tour Championship. He has made it to East Lake nine of the last 10 years. Since the tour schedule resumes, Kuchar has missed two cuts in seven events, and last weekend was his highest finish.
Cameron Tringale enjoyed a strong weekend by tying for 29th place (274, -10), but advanced just five positions to 82nd in points and saw his 2020 season come to an end.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Ollie Schniederjans continues his rebound from a lost 2019 season on the PGA Tour, posting a 10th place finish last weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio, while his Georgia Tech teammate Anders Albertson finished 14th.
Schniederjans posted an 8-under-par total of 284 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course, edging ahead to 32nd in Korn Ferry points, while Albertson shot 278 (-6) and jumped to No. 70. Albertson closed with a bogey-free round of 67 on Sunday, while Schniederjans birdied five holes on the back nine to shoot 68.
J.T. Griffin posted his best performance of the post-pandemic schedule, a tie for 37th, while Seth Reeves tied for 45th and Paul Haley II tied for 58th. Reeves sits at No. 22 in points, while Haley is 26th.
The wrap-around season continues this week with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind., which does not signal the end of the season. Five events were added to the end of the 2020 schedule in the wake of the shutdown, and the season continues through this time next summer.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
The LocaliQ Series, the U.S.-based tournament series is designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China, resumes this week at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. Chris Petefish has posted a pair of strong finishes at the first two events, both of which were held in the Alpharetta area, tying for 23rd at the Golf Club of Georgia and seventh at Echelon Golf Club.
The series continued through a season finale event the weekend of Oct. 26-30 at a site to be announced.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Larry Mize tied for 35th at the Charles Schwab Series Bass ProShops at Big Cedar Lodge event last weekend, only the third event since the senior tour resumed competition. The former Masters champion posted 4-under-par 209 and sits at 51st in Schwab Cup points.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: BMW Championship • August 27-30, 2020 • Olympia Fields Country Club • Olympia Fields, Ill. • Purse: $9,500,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Tour Championship • August 27-30, 2020 • Victoria National Golf Club • Newburgh, Ind. • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Series at Ozark National • August 24-26, 2020 • Ozarks National Golf Course • Ridgedale, Mo. • Purse: $3,000,000
- LocaliQ Series: The Classic at Callaway Gardens • August 26-28, 2020 • Callaway Gardens Resort • Pine Mountain, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Sand Creek Championship • September 15-17, 2020 • Sand Creek Station Golf Club • Newton, Kan. • Purse: $120,000
- G Pro Tour: Cabarrus Championship • August 25-27, 2020 • Cabarrus Country Club • Concord, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST14/Verdict Ridge • August 24-25, 2020 • Verdict Ridge Golf Club • Denver, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
14th
70-72-69-67--278 (-6)
Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $68,737
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 194
YTD earnings: $143,213
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 144
YTD earnings: $490,620
Career earnings: $38,161,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-37
75-68-72-68--283 (-1)
Points ranking: 56
YTD earnings: $68,767
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $485,194
Career earnings: $8,084,735
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-58
73-68-69-76--286 (+2)
Points ranking: 26
YTD earnings: $121,626
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
T-18
69-69-66-68--272 (-12)
Points ranking: 55
YTD earnings: $1,494,875
Career earnings (PGAT): $51,493,542
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Bass Pro Shops at Big Cedar Lodge
T-35
73-66-70--209 (-4)
Points ranking: 51
YTD earnings: $103,857
Career earnings (Champions): $4,978,706
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
T-45
69-72-72-71--284 (even)
Points ranking: 22
YTD earnings: $139,561
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
10th
71-66-71-68--276 (-8)
Points ranking: 32
YTD earnings: $114,122
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
missed cut
74-72--146 (+4)
Points ranking: 137
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
T-29
67-72-67-68--274 (-10)
Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $911,172
Career earnings (PGAT): $11,830,876
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
68th
69-68-75-74--285 (+1)
Points ranking: 44
YTD earnings: $1,609,627
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,439,327
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play PGA Tour Points ranking: 183
YTD earnings: $207,571
Career earnings (PGAT): $207,571
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469