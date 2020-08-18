Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – It’s FedEx Playoff time on the PGA Tour, and Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale are set to begin with the top 125 players this weekend at The Northern Trust … Paul Haley II and Seth Reeves have strong performance at the Albertsons Boise Open … Chris Petefish off to solid start in new international series … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale have qualified to begin the FedEx Cup playoffs which begin with The Northern Trust this weekend at the TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. All three skipped last weekend’s Wyndham Championship.
The playoffs have been trimmed from four to three events in the revamped schedule created after the Covid-19 shutdown. The top 125 in FedEx Cup points compete this weekend, with the top 70 that emerge from the event playing next weekend at the BMW Championship outside of Chicago. As usual, the top 30 come to Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Werenski, at No. 41 in FedEx Cup points and the only Tech alum with a victory this year, and Kuchar, at No. 63, are currently in position to advance to the BMW Championship, while Tringale would need a high finish to do so. None are currently in position to advance to the Tour Championship; Kuchar has made it to Atlanta nine of the past 10 years.
PGA Tour rookie Vincent Whaley wrapped up the shortened 2019-20 regular season with his third-highest finish of the year, a tie for 37th at the Wyndham Championship with an 8-under-par score of 272. He finished 183rd in FedEx Cup points, outside the top 125 needed to retain full status for 2020-21. Chesson Hadley also had a solid weekend, tying for 51st at 6-under 274, but needed a top-10 finish to jump into the top 125 and play this weekend. He maintained his position at No. 136 and retains more limited playing status. Veteran Tour pro Stewart Cink also was unable to make a jump in the last regular-season event, missing the cut and finishing at No. 144.
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Two former Yellow Jackets remain in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour points list as the tour’s wrap-around season continues.
Paul Haley II posted his third-highest finish of the 2020 season, a tie for 11th at the Albertsons Boise Open (268, -16), and edged up to No. 24, while Seth Reeves tied for 18th (269, -15) and dropped two spots to No. 20. Both players finished strong, Haley firing a 66 Sunday and Reeves closing with a 64. Reeves has made only two cuts in eight events since the return to golf, the second one Sunday and the other a win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship two weeks ago. He shot 64 on Sunday in both events.
Nicholas Thompson tied for 48th, his second highest finish of the year.
Three other Tech players missed the cut, including Ollie Schniederjans, who sits No. 33 in the points list, Anders Albertson (No. 83) and J.T. Griffin (No. 53).
The tour comes back East this week to Columbus, Ohio for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, with all six Yellow Jackets in the field.
LOCALiQ SERIES UPDATE
Chris Petefish continued his strong play on the new LocaliQ Series last weekend at Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, tying for seventh place after posting a T-23 the week before at the Golf Club of Georgia. Petefish opened with a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead and finished 71-68. James Clark missed the cut in both events. Former Clemson star Bryson Nimmer won both tournaments.
The U.S.-based tournament series is designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China. The series continues Aug. 26-28 at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 22-25 in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Lady Lake, Fla., and Oct. 6-9 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A season finale event will be held Oct. 26-30 at a site to be announced.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS UPDATE
Larry Mize tied for 48th at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, only the second event since the senior tour resumed competition. The former Master champion is tied for 47th in the Charles Schwab points list.
CHESSON HADLEY ELECTED TO GEORGIA TECH SPORTS HALL OF FAME
PGA Tour veteran Chesson Hadley has been elected to the Class of 2020 for the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, joining six other distinguished Yellow Jacket student-athletes and coaches. A first-team All-American by Golfweek, and a second-team choice by the Golf Coaches Association of America in 2008, Hadley earned All-America honors in three of his four years on the Flats, was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2008 and 2010. Hadley became a first-team All-American in 2008 after winning the Carpet Capital Collegiate, posting five top-10 finishes and five other top-20 showings, after earning honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman in 2007. Hadley won the ACC individual championship as a senior in 2010 and went on to earn honorable mention All-America honors again. Over his Tech career, the Raleigh, N.C., native posted 11 top-10 finishes in 36 events. He won the ACC title in 2010 after finishing T-9, T-20 and T-3 his first three years, and helped the Jackets win three team titles. In four NCAA regionals, Hadley finished seventh, T-12, T-30 and T-8. He tied for fourth at the NCAA Championship as a freshman and 14th as a senior, helping the Jackets advance to match play, and he helped Tech finish eighth, 10th and third in stroke play at the NCAA Championship during his career. Internationally, Hadley was selected to play for Team USA in the 2008 Palmer Cup. He turned pro following his senior year and has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2014.
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: The Northern Trust • August 20-23, 2020 • TPC Boston • Norton, Mass. • Purse: $9,500,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship • August 20-23, 2020 • Ohio State Golf Club (Scarlet Course) • Columbus, Ohio • Purse: $1,000,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • August 13-16, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- LocaliQ Series: The Classic at Callaway Gardens • August 26-28, 2020 • Callaway Gardens Resort • Pine Mountain, Ga.
- All Pro Tour: Sand Creek Championship • September 15-17, 2020 • Sand Creek Station Golf Club • Newton, Kan. • Purse: $120,000
- G Pro Tour: Cabarrus Championship • August 25-27, 2020 • Cabarrus Country Club • Concord, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: ST13/Charlotte Open • August 17-19, 2020 • Mooresville Golf Club • Mooresville, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Bpise Open
missed cut
67-75--142 (even)
Points ranking: 83
YTD earnings: $47,937
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 194
YTD earnings: $143,213
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
missed cut
76-68--144 (+4)
Points ranking: 144
YTD earnings: $490,620
Career earnings: $38,161,141
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
LocaliQ Series
Championship at Echelon
missed cut
73-70--143 (-1)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
GPro Tour
Gaston Championship
missed cut
74-74--148 (+6)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
missed cut
74-73--147 (+5)
Points ranking: 44
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
T-51
65-69-70-70--274 (-6)
Points ranking: 136
YTD earnings: $485,194
Career earnings: $8,084,735
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
T-11
69-66-67-66--268 (-16)
Points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $111,576
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 60
YTD earnings: $1,377,686
Career earnings: $51,293,153
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
T-48
77-71-74-73--295 (+15)
Points ranking: 47
YTD earnings: $87,228
Career earnings (Champions): $4,962,078
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
LocaliQ Series
Championship at Echelon
T-7
65-71-68--204 (-12)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
T-18
66-72-67-64--269 (-15)
Points ranking: 20
YTD earnings: $135,078
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
missed cut
70-69--139 (-3)
Points ranking: 33
YTD earnings: $88,622
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
T-48
69-66-71-69--275 (-9)
Points ranking: 134
YTD earnings: $25,289
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $855,312
Career earnings: $11,775,016
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 37
YTD earnings: $1,589,772
Career earnings: $4,419,472
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
71-66-66-69--272 (-8)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 183
YTD earnings: $207,571
Career earnings (PGAT): $207,571
Career earnings (KFT): $167,469