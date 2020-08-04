Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – For the first time in Georgia Tech’s golf history, two former Yellow Jackets – Richy Werenski and Seth Reeves – captured victories on the same weekend at the highest levels of professional golf … Three Jackets are in the field for the first 2020 major championship, the PGA Championship in San Francisco … Former Jackets begin competing in new international tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
TWO CHAMPIONS IN ONE WEEKEND UNPRECEDENTED
There is a first time for everything. Two Georgia Tech alumni had never before won on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour on the same weekend. Last weekend’s accomplishment for Richy Werenski and Seth Reeves seems unlikely in several ways, not the least of which was the ground that each had to make up in the final round on Sunday to win. Werenski began Sunday’s round at the Barracuda Championship in fifth place, seven points behind 54-hole leader Troy Merritt. He caught up with an eagle on the 16th hole and won it with a birdie on the 18th. Reeves was even further back, in a tie for 27th place after making the cut by one stroke, and fired a closing 64 to win by one stroke.
Their victories emphasize the strength of the Yellow Jackets’ golf teams during their careers (2010-14), in which they competed with Ollie Schniederjans and Anders Albertson, each of whom have won on the Korn Ferry Tour, leading Tech to three Atlantic Coast Conference championships and a berth in the NCAA Championship match play three times. Vincent Whaley, a rookie on the PGA Tour this year, was a freshman on the 2014 team and didn’t make the lineup for the NCAA Championship.
Georgia Tech seniors Richy Werenski (left) and Seth Reeves during the 2013 Carpet Capital Collegiate.
THREE JACKETS IN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Richy Werenski’s victory at the Barracuda Championship last weekend enabled him to join Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale in the field for the first major championship of the season, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.
Kuchar made the field on the strength of his top-15 finish in 2019 but also accrued the necessary PGA Championship points and qualified in other ways. Tringale’s performance in 2019-20 lifted him high enough to FedEx Cup points to place him the field for the sixth time, while Werenski earned his first berth in the event as a 2020 winner.
Kuchar has made the PGA Championship field every year since 2010 with one exception, finishing in the top 10 four times, including a tie for eighth last year at Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island.
PGA TOUR UPDATE
Richy Werenski’s victory at the Barracuda Championship not only solidified his position to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs but also to advance. Entering this weekend’s PGA Championship, Werenski stands at No. 34 (up from No. 72) with only one regular-season event remains on the PGA Tour schedule, the Wyndham Championship Aug. 13-16 in Greensboro, N.C. The top 125 players in FedEx Cup points following the Wyndham advance to the Northern Trust on Aug. 20-23 in Boston, and the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship Aug. 27-30 in Chicago. The top 30 following the BMW come to Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
The win gave Werenski full PGA Tour status through the 2020-21 season and entry not only into the upcoming PGA Championship, but also the U.S. Open in September, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship next spring.
Chesson Hadley (T17) and Roberto Castro (T21) also posted strong performances in the Modified Stableford scoring format (points added for birdies and bogeys, subtracted for bogeys or worse).
Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar played a solid four rounds to tie for 25th place at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the World Golf Championships series event last weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Kuchar posted opening and closing rounds of 66 for a 72-hole total of 275 (-5). He currently sits No. 59 on the FedEx Cup list.
FedEx St. Jude leaderboard | Barracuda leaderboard
KORN FERRY TOUR UPDATE
Seth Reeves’ come-from behind win boosted him from 135th to 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, and earned him entry into the remaining nine events on the 2020 revamped schedule. The Tech All-American, whose best finish in 2020 was a tie for 24th, had missed the cut in all six Korn Ferry events since the return to golf after the coronavirus outbreak, and he had barely made the cut following rounds of 74-67. But the lefthander shot 68-64 on the weekend and was still a stroke behind when he finished his round two hours ahead of the leaders.
Beginning the weekend, it was Nicholas Thompson who contended after opening with rounds of 66-70, but the 2005 graduate fell back with a Saturday 79 and finished in a tie for 58th. J.T. Griffin missed the cut, and Anders Albertson had to withdraw following a first-round 67 due to a positive Covid-19 test. Albertson later learned the test was a false positive and will return to action this week.
The Korn Ferry Tour moves to the West Coast this week for the WinCo Foods Portland Open at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore., where Albertson (No. 104 in Korn Ferry points), Paul Haley II (No. 25), J.T. Griffin (No. 39), Ollie Schniederjans (No. 35) and Nicholas Thompson (No. 132) will be back in action. Griffin missed the cut last weekend, while Haley and Schniederjans took the week off.
CHAMPIONS TOUR RESUMES COMPETITION
The PGA Tour Champions resumed competition last weekend at the Ally Championship in Warwick Hills, Mich., and Larry Mize turned in a tie for 52nd place with a 1-under-par total of 215. He sits No. 43 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list. The senior tour takes this week off before returning to action next week at Firestone Country Club for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
FORMER JACKETS BEGIN COMPETITION IN INTERNATIONAL TOUR
James Clark, Chris Petefish and other Yellow Jacket pros will be competing this week at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta in the first of an eight-event, U.S.-based tournament series designed for members of the PGA Tours in Canada, Latino America and China. Clark has competed in various developmental tour events around the Southeastern U.S., while Petefish has status on the MacKenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada).
The first event will be played this Tuesday through Friday at Golf Club of Georgia, with events to follow next week at Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta, Aug. 25-28 at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 22-25 in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Lady Lake, Fla., and Oct. 6-9 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A season finale event will be held Oct. 26-30 at a site to be announced.
DUVAL SIGNS ON WITH ESPN FOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
David Duval, the former World No. 1, will serve as ESPN’s lead analyst in the 18th-hole tower for the network’s coverage of the PGA Championship next week alongside Scott Van Pelt. Duval previously worked for ESPN as an analyst for a couple of years before joining Golf Channel in early 2015. He made his debut as a TV analyst on ESPN’s coverage of the U.S. Open in 2012 and became a mainstay of the network’s U.S. Open coverage and at The Open Championship through 2014. Duval will work double duty, contributing to primetime coverage of Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship. READ MORE
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: PGA Championship • August 6-9, 2020 • TPC Harding Park • San Francisco, Calif. • Purse: $11,000,000
- Korn Ferry Tour: WinCo Foods Portland Open • August 6-9, 2020 • Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club • North Plains Ore. • Purse: $800,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • August 13-16, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- All Pro Tour: United Way Charity Golf Classic • August 5-8, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
- G Pro Tour: Gaston Classic • August 11-13, 2020 • Gaston Country Club • Gastonia, N.C.
- SwingThought Tour: Old South Golf Links • August 4-5, 2020 • Bluffton, S.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
withdrew
67-WD
Points ranking: 104
YTD earnings: $32,097
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
T-21
4-10-1-11 (+26)
Points ranking: 194
YTD earnings: $143,213
Career earnings: $7,411,048
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 133
YTD earnings: $472,640
Career earnings: $38,143,160
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
missed cut
76-73--149 (+7)
Points ranking: 39
YTD earnings: $63,630
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
17th
2-9-11-7 (+29)
Points ranking: 134
YTD earnings: $469,977
Career earnings: $8,069,519
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 25
YTD earnings: $91,126
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
World Golf Championships
FedEx St. Jude Invitational
66-72-71-66--275 (-5)
Points ranking: 57
YTD earnings: $1,377,686
Career earnings: $51,293,153
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Ally Championship
T-52
70-69-76--215 (-1)
Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings: $77,628
Career earnings (Champions): $4,952,478
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Won
74-67-68-64--273 (-11)
Points ranking: 18
YTD earnings: $121,978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $65,722
Career earnings (KFT): $302,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
T-58
66-70-79-71--286 (+2)
Points ranking: 132
YTD earnings: $21,026
Career earnings (KFT): $880,405
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,729,551
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 74
YTD earnings: $855,312
Career earnings: $11,775,016
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
Won
6-11-9-13 (+39)
Points ranking: 34
YTD earnings: $1,589,772
Career earnings: $4,419,472
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
missed cut
5-E (+5)
PGA Tour Points ranking: 189
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451