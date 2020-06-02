Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – The return of professional golf is imminent, with PGA Tour players getting ready to descend on Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Korn Ferry Tour players traveling to Florida for the Korn Ferry Challenge, both next week. More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
More than 20 former Yellow Jackets are competing on the various tours, and the 156-player field for the Charles Schwab Challenge is expected to include several Jackets despite being one of the deepest in the event’s history, with 15 of the world’s top 20 players committed. Fields for both the Charles Schwab and Korn Ferry Challenges will be finalized Friday.
Vincent Whaley and Chris Petefish have already returned to competition, competing in last weekend’s Three Ridges Open in Knoxville, Tenn. Whaley, a rookie on the PGA Tour, finished second with an 8-under-par score of 134, three shots off the lead, while Petefish, who has status on the Mackenzie Tour, tied for 30th at 1-under 141. The event attracted 98 competitors, including some PGA Tour members.
The All Pro Tour resumes this week with the Fore the Kids Open in Brownwood, Texas. No former Yellow Jackets are in the field. The PGA Tour announced Friday the cancellation remainder of the MacKenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada) schedule with an aim toward a full resumption in 2021.
HADLEY READY TO RETURN TO COMPETITION
Raleigh native Chesson Hadley joined WRAL Radio on Friday to talk about where his game is at headed into the big event. Hadley seemed one of the busiest people around during the hiatus, doing some charitable work locally, diving deep into his woodworking hobby, tackling some recommended reading, and more. He said that on May 14, he decided to shift from quarantine mode into serious golf professional mode, and he hasn’t really looked back.
Read Article and Listen to Radio Interview
OGLETREE TO MAKE PGA TOUR DEBUT AT COLONIAL
U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, who will delay turning pro until after the rescheduled Masters Tournament in November, has an invitation to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge and will make his PGA Tour debut as an amateur next week in Fort Worth.
In addition to his spots in the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20) and the Masters (Nov. 12-15), Ogletree also has invitations to compete in the RBC Heritage (June 18-21) and the Memorial Tournament (July 16-19) on the PGA Tour as a result of his winning the U.S. Amateur.
Watch Ogletree’s recent interview with a local Mississippi television station
PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY TO DEBUT IN 2021
The nation’s top college seniors will have a new avenue to compete in events on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour’s international circuits beginning in 2021 with the PGA Tour’s announcement of PGA Tour University, a ranking system that will offer the top 20 individuals in that ranking after the NCAA Championship exemptions to events on those tours.
The top five individuals in the rankings will be able to compete in Korn Ferry Tour’s open events, while the remaining 15 will have a choice on competing in the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada), the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica or PGA Tour China Series.
Read Details | Game Changer: University creates pipeline for collegiate stars
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: remainder of 2020 season cancelled
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: all events postponed
- All Pro Tour: Fore the Kids • June 2-5, 2020 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- SwingThought Tour: Disney’s St. Palm • June 10-11, 2020 • Orlando, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 23-25, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
