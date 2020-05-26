Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – It is two weeks away from the planned restart of the 2019-20 schedule, the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as the Korn Ferry Challenge the same weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Professional golfers have begun preparing in earnest for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours, and two exhibition events have already been held. Chesson Hadley provides a look at his prep in social media below.

Before the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour resume, however, the SwingThought Tour resumes its schedule this weekend (May 30-31) in Knoxville, Tenn., and All Pro Tour has its Fore the Kids Open, June 2-5, in Brownwood, Texas. No former Yellow Jackets are in the field for either event.

*****

U.S. OPEN NO LONGER OPEN

The biggest news of the past week was the announcement from the United States Golf Association cancelling all of its events beyond the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur (for both men and women) and the elimination of all qualifying tournaments for those four championships. The USGA has held two stages of qualifying for the U.S. Open since 1959.

Further information is forthcoming from the USGA on how it will fill the 156-player field for the U.S. Open, which is still scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. READ MORE

Fifty players are currently exempt into the U.S. Open field, including Matt Kuchar (qualified for 2019 Tour Championship), Chesson Hadley (top-10 finisher from 2019 U.S. Open) and Andy Ogletree (reigning U.S. Amateur champion). Brentley Romine of Golf Channel has some ideas on how to fill out the rest of the field to most closely approximate the potential results of open qualifying.

*****

KUCHAR SPREADS GENEROSITY

Matt Kuchar has always been generous with his time and money to Georgia Tech athletics, contributing to the construction of the golf team’s Noonan Practice Facility, and also, with his wife, former Yellow Jacket tennis player Sybi, to Tech’s Byers Tennis Complex.

Recently he took time to participate in fund-raising efforts for Stetson University, the alma mater to both his parents, Peter and Meg. One of those events was a Q&A session sponsored by the Stetson Alumni Association. Kuchar reminisced with some of the Hatters alumni about going to Stetson basketball games as a kid. READ MORE

*****

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF STEWART CINK

This is sponsored content, but this video gives fans a good inside look at Stewart Cink, both at his daily life and his deprecating sense of humor.