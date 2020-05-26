Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – It is two weeks away from the planned restart of the 2019-20 schedule, the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as the Korn Ferry Challenge the same weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Professional golfers have begun preparing in earnest for a resumption of play, including the 20-plus former Yellow Jackets competing on the various tours, and two exhibition events have already been held. Chesson Hadley provides a look at his prep in social media below.
Before the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour resume, however, the SwingThought Tour resumes its schedule this weekend (May 30-31) in Knoxville, Tenn., and All Pro Tour has its Fore the Kids Open, June 2-5, in Brownwood, Texas. No former Yellow Jackets are in the field for either event.
U.S. OPEN NO LONGER OPEN
The biggest news of the past week was the announcement from the United States Golf Association cancelling all of its events beyond the U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur (for both men and women) and the elimination of all qualifying tournaments for those four championships. The USGA has held two stages of qualifying for the U.S. Open since 1959.
Further information is forthcoming from the USGA on how it will fill the 156-player field for the U.S. Open, which is still scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. READ MORE
Fifty players are currently exempt into the U.S. Open field, including Matt Kuchar (qualified for 2019 Tour Championship), Chesson Hadley (top-10 finisher from 2019 U.S. Open) and Andy Ogletree (reigning U.S. Amateur champion). Brentley Romine of Golf Channel has some ideas on how to fill out the rest of the field to most closely approximate the potential results of open qualifying.
KUCHAR SPREADS GENEROSITY
Matt Kuchar has always been generous with his time and money to Georgia Tech athletics, contributing to the construction of the golf team’s Noonan Practice Facility, and also, with his wife, former Yellow Jacket tennis player Sybi, to Tech’s Byers Tennis Complex.
Recently he took time to participate in fund-raising efforts for Stetson University, the alma mater to both his parents, Peter and Meg. One of those events was a Q&A session sponsored by the Stetson Alumni Association. Kuchar reminisced with some of the Hatters alumni about going to Stetson basketball games as a kid. READ MORE
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF STEWART CINK
This is sponsored content, but this video gives fans a good inside look at Stewart Cink, both at his daily life and his deprecating sense of humor.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
First time traveling on a plane in a while. Little eerie here at the RDU airport. Amazing how things have changed.
Heading to Vegas to get some work in with @DrewSteckel before things get going again. pic.twitter.com/HznMurXroc
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) May 19, 2020
Down the line pic.twitter.com/vmnVgifAYO
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) May 20, 2020
Good days work with @DrewSteckel. Working on staying on top of the ball and not swaying off it during the backswing. Everything is starting to feel 👌💯💰 pic.twitter.com/4oxJfoSD56
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) May 20, 2020
Gosh it was nice to have live sports on TV today! It’s been a while, I really enjoyed it. Personally, I think my favorite part was the golf carts. The customization was awesome and I liked the golf cart cam as well. Kudos to @EZGOvehicles for helping raise money for a great cause
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) May 25, 2020
I’m no meteorologist but, not thinking this isn’t gonna miss us. Looking WSW from @tpcsugarloaf practice facility. pic.twitter.com/8qZgeyP1o3
— Stewart Cink (@stewartcink) May 18, 2020
It hit me tonight that all 3 courses I played most growing up (all 3 private clubs in Houston, Baton Rouge, and ATL) are now closed. I don’t know what that says about where I grew up, or about golf in general, or what? But damn.
— Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) May 22, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Challenge • June 11-14, 2020 • TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course • Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship • July 9-12, 2020 • Firestone Country Club • Akron, Ohio • Purse: $2,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: ATB Financial Classic • August 6-9, 2020 • Country Hills Golf Club • Calgary, Alberta • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil Event I • August 20-23, 2020 • tba • tba • Purse: $170,000
- All Pro Tour: Fore the Kids • June 2-5, 2020 • Brownwood Country Club • Brownwood, Texas • Purse: $120,000
- SwingThought Tour: Three Ridges Golf Course • May 30-31, 2020 • Knoxville, Tenn.
- G Pro Tour: Mimosa Open • June 23-25, 2020 • Mimosa Hills Country Club • Morganton, N.C.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451