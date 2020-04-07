Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Organizers of the four major professional golf championships and the PGA Tour disclosed new plans for 2020 through a series of announcements on Monday … The Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open announced new dates, while the Open Championship has been cancelled … Other PGA Tour events have been or will be rescheduled into slots vacated by the majors and the Olympic … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

The current suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play for at least the next month or longer. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.

MASTERS WEEK

This week would have been the traditional Masters week, with 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize, veteran Tour pro Matt Kuchar and Yellow Jacket senior Andy Ogletree would have been in the field to compete at Augusta National Golf Club. Golf Channel’s Will Gray offered a look at the likely field if the event is played in November.

Golfweek magazine asked many Tour pros to describe the scariest downhill putt at Augusta National. Kuchar’s answer: “The first hole to the front-left pin. Anything from the middle to the back of the green really scares me. It could go off to the right, off to the left. That’s an under-the-radar one where the putt can so easily get away from you.”

With the season’s first major postponed, and thanks to the Masters Tournament’s YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1983-87. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019. But you can watch the final round of the 1987 Masters, won in dramatic fashion by current PGA Tour Champions veteran Mize, right here.

LETTER TO YOUNGER SELF

Stewart Cink, who received the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award in January, reads a letter to his freshman self in a terrific video message. Watch here.

ON COURSE AND ON STAGE

As J.T. Griffin got older, his chosen career path narrowed to two options: athlete or rock star. One has worked out pretty well. The other, he’s still in the process.

After starting the year with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status via a T41 at Final Stage of Q-School, Griffin has parlayed results of T10-T36-T7-T9 into essentially a full-time opportunity for the balance of the season.

You could say he also has conditional status as a musician. He jumps on stage occasionally with his friend Cody Marlowe, an Atlanta-based rocker cut from the likes of Tom Petty. During the last few weeks, he’s been trying to improve his piano- and guitar-playing skills.

