Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Organizers of the four major professional golf championships and the PGA Tour disclosed new plans for 2020 through a series of announcements on Monday … The Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open announced new dates, while the Open Championship has been cancelled … Other PGA Tour events have been or will be rescheduled into slots vacated by the majors and the Olympic … more details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
The current suspension in the tour schedules means has left as many as 20 former Yellow Jackets with no place to play for at least the next month or longer. The All Pro, SwingThought and G Pro Tours, at which several recent Tech graduates compete, also have postponed upcoming events.
MASTERS WEEK
This week would have been the traditional Masters week, with 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize, veteran Tour pro Matt Kuchar and Yellow Jacket senior Andy Ogletree would have been in the field to compete at Augusta National Golf Club. Golf Channel’s Will Gray offered a look at the likely field if the event is played in November.
Golfweek magazine asked many Tour pros to describe the scariest downhill putt at Augusta National. Kuchar’s answer: “The first hole to the front-left pin. Anything from the middle to the back of the green really scares me. It could go off to the right, off to the left. That’s an under-the-radar one where the putt can so easily get away from you.”
With the season’s first major postponed, and thanks to the Masters Tournament’s YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1983-87. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019. But you can watch the final round of the 1987 Masters, won in dramatic fashion by current PGA Tour Champions veteran Mize, right here.
LETTER TO YOUNGER SELF
Stewart Cink, who received the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award in January, reads a letter to his freshman self in a terrific video message. Watch here.
2020 NCAA Silver Anniversary award recipient Stewart Cink reflects on his experience with @GTGolf by writing a letter to his freshman self. pic.twitter.com/QMwG503pxe
— NCAA (@NCAA) February 21, 2020
ON COURSE AND ON STAGE
As J.T. Griffin got older, his chosen career path narrowed to two options: athlete or rock star. One has worked out pretty well. The other, he’s still in the process.
After starting the year with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status via a T41 at Final Stage of Q-School, Griffin has parlayed results of T10-T36-T7-T9 into essentially a full-time opportunity for the balance of the season.
You could say he also has conditional status as a musician. He jumps on stage occasionally with his friend Cody Marlowe, an Atlanta-based rocker cut from the likes of Tom Petty. During the last few weeks, he’s been trying to improve his piano- and guitar-playing skills.
#ProJackets – As J.T. Griffin got older, his chosen career path narrowed to two options: athlete or rock star. https://t.co/T87uIS7XRJ
— Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) April 3, 2020
Meanwhile, see what else are some of Georgia Tech’s alumni professional players doing with their time.
Things are getting weird around here. Thanks for the encouragement @maxhoma23. pic.twitter.com/Aj6gqDF6Vn
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 4, 2020
Things are going well at the moment.
Definitely throwing my name in the hat for teacher of the year after my first hour. pic.twitter.com/5pLvGNtyh1
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) April 2, 2020
UPCOMING EVENTS (subject to change)
- PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge • May 21-24, 2020 • Colonial Country Club • Fort Worth, Texas. • Purse: $7,500,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Evans Scholars Invitational • May 21-24, 2020 • The Glen Club • Glenview, Ill. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 5-7, 2020 • University Ridge Golf Club • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $2,400,000
- Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open • May 28-31, 2020 • Seymour Golf and Country Club • Vancouver, B.C. • Purse: $200,000
- PGA Tour Series – China: tba
- All Pro Tour: United Way Charity Golf Championship • May 6-9, 2020 • Hardscrabble Country Club • Fort Smith, Ark. • Purse: $140,000
- SwingThought Tour: Gateway National Golf Links • May 6-7, 2020 • Madison, Ill.
- G Pro Tour: tba
WHAT’S NEXT
Following is a summary of the announcements made by the various golf organizations, taken from PGATour.com. All of the organizations made holding events contingent on counsel from health officials and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Augusta National has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters Tournament, which was previously scheduled for April 6-12 and postponed on March 13. For more information, and comments from Chairman Fred Ridley, click here.
The U.S. Open, previously scheduled for June 15-21 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, has been officially rescheduled for September 14-20 and is confirmed to remain at Winged Foot. For more information and comments from USGA CEO Mike Davis, click here.
The R&A cancelled The Open in 2020, and the Championship will next be played at Royal St. George’s in 2021. The Open was due to be played in Kent, England, from July 12-19. For more information and comments from The R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers, click here.
The PGA of America has rescheduled the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9, and it will remain at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The PGA Championship was originally slated for May 11-17 but was postponed on March 17. Furthermore, the PGA reconfirmed the Ryder Cup remains as originally scheduled, September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. For more information and comments from PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, click here.
While collaborating with the PGA of America to find a viable date for the PGA Championship in August, the PGA TOUR worked with its host organizations and title sponsors to move the regular season finale – the Wyndham Championship – and all three FedExCup Playoffs events one week later, starting the week of Aug. 10 and concluding with a Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day finish for the TOUR Championship.
The TOUR will seek to reschedule tournaments into the weeks formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the Men’s Olympic golf competition in June and July. The TOUR will make further announcements about this potential, as well as its fall schedule, in the coming weeks. For more information and comments from PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, click here.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 195
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 138
YTD earnings: $348,582
Career earnings: $38,019,102
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 129
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 46
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: 35
YTD earnings: $72,895
Career earnings: $12,894,836
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 86
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 165
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451