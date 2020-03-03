Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – J.T. Griffin grabs a top-10 finish and more starts on the Korn Ferry Tour … Richy Werenski leads three former Jackets playing the weekend at the rugged Honda Classic … Larry Mize finishes top-10 on the Champions Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
With only conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, J.T. Griffin has had to post high finishes to continue to earn starts, and he has made good on those opportunities. Last weekend, Griffin tied for ninth (279, -9) at the El Bosque Championship in Mexico, moving up to 21st in the Korn Ferry Tour points list (the top 25 at the end of the regular season earns PGA Tour cards for 2021). It was Griffin’s third top-10 finish in four events in the 2020 season.
He led four former Jackets with solid weekends in Mexico, starting with Seth Reeves, who tied for 24th with a 6-under-par score of 282 and moved up to No. 70 on the Korn Ferry list. Anders Albertson tied for 45th place, while Paul Haley II tied for 51st.
The Korn Ferry Tour takes a two-week break and resumes the weekend of March 19-22 in Louisiana.
PGA TOUR
Richy Werenski, who missed the end of the fall segment of the PGA Tour season due to a broken wrist, picked up his third top-20 finish of the year in eight events with a tie for 17th place at the Honda Classic, which is played at the rugged PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and jumped from No. 106 to 93 on the FedEx Cup list.
Cameron Tringale moved up to No. 79 after tying for 27th place, and Stewart Cink earned a tie for 53rd.
Cink will be in the field again this week for the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Tringale and Werenski are currently alternates for the field at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
ELSEWHERE
Larry Mize tied for ninth place last weekend at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., on the PGA Tour Champions, posting an 11-under-par score of 208 at Tucson National Golf Club. It was his highest finish since a tie for ninth at the 2018 Diamond Resorts Invitational, his first event that year, and vaulted him to No. 29 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational • March 5-8, 2020 • Bay Hill Club & Lodge • Orlando, Fla. • Purse: $9,300,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Chitimacha Louisiana Open • March 19-22, 2020 • LaTriomphe Golf & Country Club • Broussard, La. • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic • March 6-8, 2020 • Newport Beach Country Club • Newport Beach, Calif. • Purse: $1,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: PGA Tour Canada Q-School – USA East 1 • March 3-6, 2020 • Mission Inn Golf Club-El Campeon • Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: Sanctuary Golf Club • March 18-19, 2020 • Waverly, Ga.
- G Pro Tour: Savannah Open • March 25-27, 2020 • The Club at Savannah Quarters • Pooler, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
T-45
70-71-71-74--286 (-2)
Points ranking: 152
YTD earnings: $2,914
Career earnings (KFT): $524,751
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 194
YTD earnings: $105,063
Career earnings: $7,372,898
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Honda Classic
T-53
73-69-71-74--287 (+7)
Points ranking: 142
YTD earnings: $323,527
Career earnings: $37,994,048
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
GPro Tour
Palencia Classic
missed cut
73-80--153 (+9)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
GPro Tour
Palencia Classic
withdrew
86-WD--(+12)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
T-9
70-73-67-69--279 (-9)
Points ranking: T-21
YTD earnings: $51,569
Career earnings (KFT): $113,546
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Honda Classic
missed cut
78-71--149 (+9)
Points ranking: 124
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
T-51
70-70-71-76--287 (-1)
Points ranking: T-141
YTD earnings: $5,897
Career earnings (KFT): $350,668
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 42
YTD earnings: $1,190,106
Career earnings: $51,192,773
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Cologuard Classic
T-9
72-67-69--208 (-11)
Points ranking: 29
YTD earnings: $69,295
Career earnings: $12,891,236
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
GPro Tour
Palencia Classic
missed cut
78-78--156 (+12)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
SwingThought Tour
Brunswick, Ga.
missed cut
73-79--152 (+10)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
T-24
70-72-73-67--282 (-6)
Points ranking: 70
YTD earnings: $13.978
Career earnings (KFT): $275,366
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
missed cut
75-71--146 (+2)
Points ranking: 82
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Championship
missed cut
75-75--150 (+6)
Points ranking: 65
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Honda Classic
T-27
67-72-72-71--282 (+2)
Points ranking: 79
YTD earnings: $569,470
Career earnings: $11,481,174
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Honda Classic
T-17
70-68-73-69--280 (E)
Points ranking: 93
YTD earnings: $571,419
Career earnings: $3,401,119
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Honda Classic
missed cut
75-73--148 (+8)
Points ranking: 164
YTD earnings: $178,451
Career earnings: $178,451