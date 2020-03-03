Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – J.T. Griffin grabs a top-10 finish and more starts on the Korn Ferry Tour … Richy Werenski leads three former Jackets playing the weekend at the rugged Honda Classic … Larry Mize finishes top-10 on the Champions Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

With only conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, J.T. Griffin has had to post high finishes to continue to earn starts, and he has made good on those opportunities. Last weekend, Griffin tied for ninth (279, -9) at the El Bosque Championship in Mexico, moving up to 21st in the Korn Ferry Tour points list (the top 25 at the end of the regular season earns PGA Tour cards for 2021). It was Griffin’s third top-10 finish in four events in the 2020 season.

He led four former Jackets with solid weekends in Mexico, starting with Seth Reeves, who tied for 24th with a 6-under-par score of 282 and moved up to No. 70 on the Korn Ferry list. Anders Albertson tied for 45th place, while Paul Haley II tied for 51st.

The Korn Ferry Tour takes a two-week break and resumes the weekend of March 19-22 in Louisiana.

PGA TOUR

Richy Werenski, who missed the end of the fall segment of the PGA Tour season due to a broken wrist, picked up his third top-20 finish of the year in eight events with a tie for 17th place at the Honda Classic, which is played at the rugged PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and jumped from No. 106 to 93 on the FedEx Cup list.

Cameron Tringale moved up to No. 79 after tying for 27th place, and Stewart Cink earned a tie for 53rd.

Cink will be in the field again this week for the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Tringale and Werenski are currently alternates for the field at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

ELSEWHERE

Larry Mize tied for ninth place last weekend at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., on the PGA Tour Champions, posting an 11-under-par score of 208 at Tucson National Golf Club. It was his highest finish since a tie for ninth at the 2018 Diamond Resorts Invitational, his first event that year, and vaulted him to No. 29 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.