Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Kuchar ties for 16th at Phoenix … Thompson and Griffin earn top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour … Mize posts strong 2020 debut on Champions Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

In his first 2020 event on the mainland, Matt Kuchar played strong golf the entire weekend, posting rounds of 68-70-67-69, to tie for 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, jumping more than 20 positions on the FedEx Cup points list. Kuchar has made four cuts in six Tour events in 2019-20, finishing 14th three times prior to last weekend, and also has a victory at the Singapore Open under his belt.

Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley tied for 59th place on the strength of a pair of 68s on Friday and Saturday, while Cameron Tringale missed his first cut of the 2019-20 season.

Tech will have its largest representation on the PGA Tour in the field this season with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links this weekend. Roberto Castro makes its 2020 debut, joining Kuchar, Hadley, Tringale, Stewart Cink, David Duval, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley are also competing.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Nicholas Thompson and J.T. Griffin turned in encouraging performances last weekend at the Panama Championship, tying for seventh and 10th place, respectively. Both players earned spots in the next event, the Country Club de Bogota Championship this weekend.

Thompson fired a 7-under-par total of 273 and posted his highest finish since last May, when he tied for sixth at the Evans Scholar Invitational. But the 2005 Tech graduate made only 10 cuts in 28 events and was left with conditional status for this year. For Griffin, who shot 6-under-par 274, his finish was the highest since last February. Like Thompson, Griffin was unable to sustain that level of play and made just eight cuts in 17 events.

Meanwhile, Seth Reeves tied for 24th place at Panama, and will join Griffin, Thompson and Paul Haley II in the field in Colombia.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Larry Mize made his 2020 debut on the Champions Tour and tied for 20th place last weekend at the Morocco Champions in Marrakech, firing a 5-under-par total of 211. Mize is in his 13th season competing on the senior circuit and is getting close to $5 million in career earnings. He has won nearly $13 million in career earnings combined on the Champions and PGA Tours.

ELSEWHERE

James Clark is preparing to compete in one of the five Mackenzie Tour qualifying events in the United States, entered in the USA East 1 qualifier, March 3-6 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Former teammate Chris Petefish has already earned status to play on the Canadian tour this season.