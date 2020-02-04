Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Kuchar ties for 16th at Phoenix … Thompson and Griffin earn top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour … Mize posts strong 2020 debut on Champions Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
In his first 2020 event on the mainland, Matt Kuchar played strong golf the entire weekend, posting rounds of 68-70-67-69, to tie for 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, jumping more than 20 positions on the FedEx Cup points list. Kuchar has made four cuts in six Tour events in 2019-20, finishing 14th three times prior to last weekend, and also has a victory at the Singapore Open under his belt.
Meanwhile, Chesson Hadley tied for 59th place on the strength of a pair of 68s on Friday and Saturday, while Cameron Tringale missed his first cut of the 2019-20 season.
Tech will have its largest representation on the PGA Tour in the field this season with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links this weekend. Roberto Castro makes its 2020 debut, joining Kuchar, Hadley, Tringale, Stewart Cink, David Duval, Richy Werenski and Vincent Whaley are also competing.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Nicholas Thompson and J.T. Griffin turned in encouraging performances last weekend at the Panama Championship, tying for seventh and 10th place, respectively. Both players earned spots in the next event, the Country Club de Bogota Championship this weekend.
Thompson fired a 7-under-par total of 273 and posted his highest finish since last May, when he tied for sixth at the Evans Scholar Invitational. But the 2005 Tech graduate made only 10 cuts in 28 events and was left with conditional status for this year. For Griffin, who shot 6-under-par 274, his finish was the highest since last February. Like Thompson, Griffin was unable to sustain that level of play and made just eight cuts in 17 events.
Meanwhile, Seth Reeves tied for 24th place at Panama, and will join Griffin, Thompson and Paul Haley II in the field in Colombia.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Larry Mize made his 2020 debut on the Champions Tour and tied for 20th place last weekend at the Morocco Champions in Marrakech, firing a 5-under-par total of 211. Mize is in his 13th season competing on the senior circuit and is getting close to $5 million in career earnings. He has won nearly $13 million in career earnings combined on the Champions and PGA Tours.
ELSEWHERE
James Clark is preparing to compete in one of the five Mackenzie Tour qualifying events in the United States, entered in the USA East 1 qualifier, March 3-6 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Former teammate Chris Petefish has already earned status to play on the Canadian tour this season.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am • February 6-9, 2020 • Pebble Beach Golf Links • Pebble Beach, Calif. • Purse: $7,800,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: Country Club de Bogota Championship • February 6-9, 2020 • Country Club de Bogota-Lagos • Bogota, Colombia • Purse: $700,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 14-16, 2020 • The Classic at Lely Resort • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: The Club at LaCosta • February 12-13, 2020 • San Diego, Calif.
- G Pro Tour: South Coast Bank Championship • February 4-6, 2020 • Frederica Golf Club • St. Simons, Ga.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 202
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 116
YTD earnings: $278,411
Career earnings: $37,948,932
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-10
68-71-70-65--274 (-6)
Points ranking: t39
YTD earnings: $13,831
Career earnings (KFT): $75,809
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-59
73-68-68-75--284 (E)
Points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: $220,668
Career earnings: $7,820,209
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
71-74--145 (+5)
Points ranking: 98
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
T-16
68-70-67-69=274 (-10)
Points ranking: 96
YTD earnings: $352,345
Career earnings: $50,355,012
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Morroco Champions
T-20
71-69-71--211 (-5)
Points ranking: t36
YTD earnings: $24,000
Career earnings: $12,845,941
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-24
67-67-68-75--277 (-3)
Points ranking: 69
YTD earnings: $5,528
Career earnings (KFT): $266,916
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
withdrew
72-67-71--210 (E)
Points ranking: t42
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-7
66-69-69-69--273 (-7)
Points ranking: t32
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Waste Management Phoenix Open
missed cut
74-68--142 (E)
Points ranking: 72
YTD earnings: $442,023
Career earnings: $11,361,727
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 80
YTD earnings: $468,169
Career earnings: $3,297,869
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 187
YTD earnings: $74,140
Career earnings: $74,140