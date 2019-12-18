Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Matt Kuchar clinched the Presidents Cup for the United States … Stewart Cink is Down Under at the Australian PGA Championship … Jackets fall short in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying finals … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Matt Kuchar made his fifth appearance for the United States team in the Presidents Cup memorable, earning three half-points and clinching the cup for the Americans with a birdie on the 17th hole at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. The U.S. made up a two-point deficit on the final day, winning six of the 12 singles matches and halving three others.
The nine-time PGA Tour winner halved three matches, including his singles contest against Louis Oosthuizen, and is now 6-9-5 in his five Presidents Cup appearances (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019).
Kuchar led for only one hole in his singles match with Oosthuizen. Each played won six holes, but the former Yellow Jacket fell behind by three holes before rallying for the tie. Oosthuizen won the first two holes with birdie. He took a 3-up lead with an eagle at the drivable par-4 sixth, and was still 3 up at the turn. Kuchar birdied the first two holes on the back nine, though. After winning just one hole on the front nine, Kuchar won five on the back. He clinched the Cup with a birdie on the 17th hole, where he knocked his approach to 6 feet. Oosthuizen won the last to tie the match, but the Cup had been claimed.
PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar’s birdie to win hole and secure victory for the U.S. in Presidents Cup
Kuchar sat out the first day of four-ball matches, then lost his foursomes match with Dustin Johnson on day 2 to Oosthuizen and Adam Scott. He teams with Tony Finau to earn two half-points on day 3, tying Byeong Hun An and Scott in four-ball, and tying An and Joaquin Niemann in foursomes.
KORN FERRY TOUR
None of the five Georgia Tech alumni in the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament finished in the top 40 last weekend in Winter Garden, Fla., but they all will have varying degrees of status when the 2020 schedule begins Jan. 12 in The Bahamas.
J.T. Griffin and Paul Haley II each tied for 41st at 11-under-par 275. Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson each tied for 53rd (276, -10), and Seth Reeves tied for 105th place (283, -3).
The top 40 finishers and ties are guaranteed entry into the first eight events of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season (11 through 40 are entered in first 12 events). The remainder receive conditional status.
Anders Albertson, as a previous winner on the tour, is full exempt for 2020 after playing last season on the PGA Tour.
ELSEWHERE
Stewart Cink, who was named one of six recipients of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award on Tuesday, has followed Cameron Tringale Down Under to compete in the Australian PGA Championship this weekend. Tringale tied for fifth place last week in the Australian Open, which preceded the Presidents Cup.
The Australian PGA Championship begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at the RACV Royal Pines Resort and has a purse of $1.5 million. Cink is one of six Americans in the field.
Read his lengthy press conference transcript
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions • January 2-5, 2020 • Plantation Course at Kapalua • Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii • Purse: $6,600,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic • January 12-15, 2020 • Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club • Great Exuma, Bahamas • Purse: $600,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship • January 16-18, 2020 • Hualalai Golf Club • Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii • Purse: $1,800,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Mainland China qualifying tournament • January 7-10, 2020
- All Pro Tour: Cypresswood Open – Tradition • January 6-7, 2020 • Cypresswood Country Club • Spring, Texas
- SwingThought Tour: Eagle Creek Golf Club • January 16-17, 2019 • Orlando, Fla.
- G Pro Tour: season ended
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 84
YTD earnings: $261,386
Career earnings: $37,931,907
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour qualifying
Korn Ferry Q-Finals
T-41
68-65-71-71--275 (-11)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $61,978
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 112
YTD earnings: $163,048
Career earnings: $7,762,590
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Q-Finals
T-41
72-66-69-68--275 (-11)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $344,771
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Presidents Cup
0-1-3
US wins 16-14
Points ranking: 148
YTD earnings: $127,800
Career earnings: $50,130.467
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,809,047
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Korn Ferry Q-school
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Q-Finals
T-105
68-74-72-69--283 (-3)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Q-Finals
T-53
69-68-70-69--276 (-10)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Q-Finals
T-53
68-66-74-68--276 (-10)
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $6,591,415
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 49
YTD earnings: $400.878
Career earnings: $11,320,582
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 50
YTD earnings: $453,544
Career earnings: $3,283,244
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
Did not play Points ranking: 200
YTD earnings: $33,019
Career earnings: $33,019