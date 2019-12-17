Stewart Cink to Receive NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Indianapolis, Ind. – Former Georgia Tech All-American and veteran PGA Tour golfer Stewart Cink is one of six former college athletes who have been selected to receive the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in recognition of their collegiate and professional achievements, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Silver Anniversary Award annually recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers. Representatives of NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former student-athletes, select each year’s recipients. Cink received the award along with Kenyon swimmer, Carla Ainsworth, Brown soccer player Darren Eales, Connecticut basketball star Rebecca Lobo, Stanford swimmer Jenny Thompson and South Dakota State kicker Adam Vinatieri. The NCAA will recognize the honorees at the Honors Celebration during the 2020 NCAA Convention on Jan. 22 in Anaheim, California.

Since turning pro, Stewart Cink has established himself as one of the most popular and philanthropic players on the PGA Tour. In 2017, he was awarded the Payne Stewart Award in recognition of his philanthropic endeavors, his commitment to growing the game, his professionalism, and the distinguished manner in which he embraces the values of golf. Last year, Cink was honored by receiving the 15th annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup. As a member at East Lake Golf Club, Cink is one of the leaders in the community when it comes to supporting the East Lake Foundation. The foundation provides resources for families of The Villages of East Lake and students of Drew Charter School to build a better life through college education, mixed-income housing, and community wellness. In addition to being a top supporter of the East Lake Foundation, Cink and his wife, Lisa, have created the Cink It Challenge to benefit local charities that are close to the couple’s hearts. All proceeds from the Cink It Challenge support the Pregnancy Resource Center of Gwinnett and Gwinnett Medical Center Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Cink has been a full-time player on the PGA Tour since 1997, playing more than 500 PGA TOUR events with six PGA TOUR victories during that 23-year-span. Cink’s first PGA Tour victory came in 1997 at the Travelers Championship, with additional victories at the 2000 RBC Heritage, 2004 RBC Heritage, 2004 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, 2008 Travelers Championship, and the 2009 Open Championship. He’s also represented the United States on four Presidents Cup teams and five Ryder Cup teams.

Originally from Florence, Ala., and now a resident of Duluth, Ga., Cink earned All-America honors three times at Georgia Tech. He earned the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Awards as a senior in 1995, and also was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. Cink was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.