From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Dear Yellow Jacket Fans,

I’d like to start out this month’s letter by thanking you for your incredible support of our baseball and softball teams so far this spring. Both teams have enjoyed historic attendance through the opening weeks of their seasons, with a total of seven sellouts – five at Shirley Clements Mewborn Softball Field and two at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

But it’s not just the huge crowds – it’s the energy that our fans have brought to both venues that has been so incredible. You have truly played a big part in our baseball and softball teams having a combined 27 home victories before they’ve even reached the midpoint mark of March!

In light of the back-to-back sellout Saturday crowds of 3,720 and 3,341 at 3,194-seat Mac Nease Park, we have added new seating options to the park. “Strike Zone” seating is directly behind home plate, giving fans an incredible vantage point of the action that’s never been available on The Flats. Additionally, table-top seating down the first base line not only provides a great view, but also a new premium option at a great price.

These improvements are part of our team’s ongoing efforts to both improve the fan experience across our facilities and drive revenue that is vital to our programs’ success across the board.

THANK YOU again for your unprecedented support of Georgia Tech baseball and softball this spring. If you haven’t been out to a game, I personally invite you to do so. You’ll not only be impressed by the quality of play that you see on the field, but your entire family will have a great time enjoying the environment at two of the best ballparks, settings and atmospheres in the nation! Be sure to get your tickets soon, as many more games are already trending towards sellouts, especially for our top-five-ranked baseball team.

I also want to take a moment to update you on our search for a new men’s basketball head coach. While I don’t have a firm timeline to offer you at this point in the search, I can tell you that there has been incredible interest across the nation in becoming the next men’s basketball head coach at Georgia Tech, and we are well into the process of identifying the best person to lead our program into a new era.

Men’s basketball has a proud tradition at Georgia Tech. It’s an important part of the fabric of the entire community – not just the Tech community, but all of Atlanta. When Georgia Tech men’s basketball was at its peak, it was a rallying point for the entire city. The expectation is for Tech men’s basketball to return to a place of prominence that our fans expect and deserve – in the city of Atlanta, in the ACC and on the national scene – and we will continue to invest in the program to make that possible.

As you’ve heard me say before, at no time in the history of college athletics has success been so closely tied to revenue. Your support during this challenging season – including the largest single-game crowd in McCamish Pavilion history – did not go unnoticed. But we have to continue to grow men’s basketball revenue even more, especially in terms of our season ticket base. 2026-27 season tickets will go on sale in conjunction with the announcement of our new head coach. Purchasing season tickets is a great way to show our new leader that the entire Tech community is committed to the success of Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball!

A few more notes in closing:

Congratulations to head coach Karen Blair and Georgia Tech women’s basketball on exceeding the expectations of most in her first season at the helm and earning a postseason berth in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. Coach Blair and her staff built a roster almost completely from scratch, then endured a crippling spate of injuries early in the season, only to rebound and become one of the most exciting and competitive teams in the ACC. Individually, please join me in congratulating Talayah Walker and Brianna “Snoop” Turnage on their all-ACC honors. The future of Georgia Tech women’s basketball is bright!

One of the privileges of having perhaps the finest swimming and diving facility in the nation is hosting the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships over the next two weeks at McAuley Aquatic Center. The women’s championships are set for March 18-21 and the men’s championships, featuring our very own national title contender in diver Max Fowler, will take place March 25-28. Tickets are still available (women’s HERE and men’s HERE ) – be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to see the nation’s best swimmers and divers in person and help cheer on Max as he pursues a national championship!

and men’s ) – be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to see the nation’s best swimmers and divers in person and help cheer on Max as he pursues a national championship! In addition to baseball and softball, our men’s and women’s tennis teams are a combined 15-4 at home this season. Be sure to check them and their exciting brands of tennis out at Byers Tennis Center. Admission is FREE.

Our track and field teams open the outdoor season this weekend (March 20-21) at home with the Yellow Jacket Invitational. Admission is also FREE.

Finally, football is back on The Flats, as spring practice began last week. Be sure to follow ramblinwreck.com and our social media channels for full, exclusive coverage throughout spring ball! Your first opportunity to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets is right around the corner, as the White & Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Another great event with FREE admission!

Prior to the White & Gold Game, we’ll hold our first-annual Legends Brunch, featuring Bill Curry, Randy Rhino, Morgan Burnett and Roddy Jones. A VERY limited amount of tickets are available for this special event, which not only includes hearing from our foursome of legends, but also a full brunch buffet (Belgian waffles, shrimp and grits and more!), a bloody mary and mimosa bar, and an invitation to watch the White & Gold Game from the President’s Suite. Get your tickets while they last!

As always, thank you for your support of Georgia Tech athletics and our world-class student-athletes! Go Jackets!

Sting ‘Em,

Ryan Alpert

Vice President/Director of Athletics

Georgia Tech