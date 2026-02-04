Georgia Tech Football White & Gold Game Set for April 18

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2026 White & Gold Game, presented by Renasant Bank, will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and admission is FREE.
The White & Gold Game, Georgia Tech’s annual spring game, is the first and only chance to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action before the highly anticipated ’26 season kicks off on Sept. 5 versus Colorado. The game also represents fans’ first opportunity to see the Jackets’ 19 incoming transfers (including RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza) and 18 already-enrolled freshmen in the White and Gold, alongside the returners from last season’s 9-4 squad, which include five returning all-Atlantic Coast Conference performers in PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny.
Georgia Tech athletics will host two special events in conjunction with the White & Gold Game – Tech’s first-ever Legends Brunch and a FREE on-field kids’ clinic.
LEGENDS BRUNCH
Fans will be invited to attend Georgia Tech’s first-ever Legends Brunch, an intimate gathering featuring some of the Yellow Jackets’ most prominent former coaches and student-athletes.
A very limited number of tickets will be available for this special event, which will be held in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field’s President’s Suite from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Details, including the lineup of legends and how to purchase tickets, will be announced in the near future.
KIDS’ CLINIC
Georgia Tech football student-athletes will conduct a FREE skills clinic for children ages 5-12 from 11 a.m.-Noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (check-in begins at 10 a.m.)
Kids’ clinic participants will be led through a variety of football drills by their favorite Yellow Jackets. Football experience is not required and all equipment will be provided.
The kids’ clinic is open to the first 1,000 children that are registered on a first-come, first-served basis. Click HERE to claim a free ticket (in addition to ticket claim, parents/guardians must complete a mandatory waiver for each participant).
Additional White & Gold Game details (including parking) and events will be finalized and announced in the coming days and weeks.
Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.
Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.
The White & Gold Game is the culmination of Georgia Tech’s spring practice season, which begins on Monday, March 10.
2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).
To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.
To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.
