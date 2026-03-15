Women’s Basketball Earns WBIT Invite; Set to Face Kansas State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set to continue the 2025-26 season after earning a spot in the 2026 Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, revealed during Sunday night’s selection show.

The Yellow Jackets (14-18, 8-10 ACC) are set to face second-seeded Kansas State (18-17, 8-10 Big 12) Thursday, March 19 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. A win in the first round will place Tech in a second round matchup Sunday, March 22 against the winner of third-seeded California and Santa Clara. Thursday’s start time is to-be-determined.

Led by All-ACC Performers Talayah Walker and Brianna Turnage, Tech won 14 games in year one under head coach Karen Blair. The Jackets captured wins over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami in addition to a 72-60 win over Florida State in the first round of the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tech tied for the most players averaging 5.0 points per game in the country (9) and were led in scoring by Walker, who averaged 17.1 per game. Turnage’s 10.8 rebounds per game were a team high while she led the ACC in the category in conference action (12.5).

Blair becomes the first head coach in program history to earn a postseason berth in their first year.

The bid marks Tech’s first WBIT appearance since the first-ever edition of the event in 2024. The Yellow Jackets have received an invite for a postseason tournament in 12 of the last 14 seasons, not counting the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign. 2025-26 marks the 29th postseason appearance for Georgia Tech women’s basketball in the program’s history.

Thursday’s tilt marks the third meeting between the Tech and the Wildcats. KSU leads the all-time series, 2-0.