Honorees Set for First Legends Brunch

A panel discussion featuring the honorees will be hosted by another legendary figure on The Flats, former team captain and current ESPN college football analyst Roddy Jones .

Bill Curry – all-America offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets (1961-64), two-time Super Bowl champion and 1985 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year as Georgia Tech’s head coach (1980-86)

THE FLATS – Details have been finalized for Georgia Tech football’s first-ever Legends Brunch, presented by Proof of the Pudding, which will be held prior to the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 White & Gold Game, presented by Renasant Bank, on Saturday, April 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The Legends Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, with a full brunch buffet, including bloody marys and mimosas. The exclusive event will be held in Bobby Dodd Stadium’s President’s Suite, which is located in the Bill Moore Student Success Center. Following the conclusion of the Legends Brunch, attendees are invited to watch the White & Gold Game, which kicks off at 1 p.m., from the comfort of the President’s Suite.

All proceeds from the Legends Brunch benefit The Tech Way. A very limited number of tickets are available to the general public. Click HERE to purchase tickets while they remain.

The White & Gold Game is the first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action as they prepare for their highly anticipated season.

Georgia Tech is coming off a historic 2025 season that concluded with a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Jackets’ 2026 roster features five returning all-ACC performers from last year’s 9-4 squad (PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny) and 19 highly touted incoming transfers, headlined by RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To become a season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.