Atlanta Regional Preview

2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Atlanta Regional

MAY 29- JUNE 1, 2026

MAC NEASE BASEBALL PARK AT RUSS CHANDLER STADIUM



ATLANTA REGIONAL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY MAY 29

Game 1: #1 Georgia Tech (48-9) vs. #4 UIC (27-27-1) – 12 p.m. – ACC Network – Live Stats

Game 2: #2 Oklahoma (32-21) vs. #3 The Citadel (35-24) – 5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Live Stats

SATURDAY MAY 30

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 1 p.m. – TV: TBA – Live Stats

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 6 p.m. – TV: TBA – Live Stats

SUNDAY MAY 31

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 1 p.m. – TV: TBA – Live Stats

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6 p.m. – TV: TBA – Live Stats

MONDAY JUNE 1

Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary) – TBD

Talent

Play-by-Play: Mike Ferrin

Analyst: Gaby Sanchez

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Wiley Ballard

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Game Notes | Gameday Rosters