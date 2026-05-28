New Realm Set as Official Georgia Tech Fan Zone HQ for NCAA Regional

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball fans that can’t attend this weekend’s NCAA Atlanta Regional games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium are invited to cheer on the Jackets at New Realm Brewing Co. on the Atlanta Beltline, which will the official Georgia Tech Baseball Fan Zone Headquarters throughout the weekend.

A high-energy White and Gold gameday atmosphere awaits fans that attend the official Georgia Tech Baseball Fan Zone HQ at New Realm, located at 550 Somerset Terrace, ATL 30306. All Tech games, starting with Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener versus UIC at noon, will be shown on big screens throughout the venue. New Realm’s great food and drinks are available for purchase, including a $5 special on Ale of an Engineer, one of the official craft beers of Georgia Tech athletics. Buzz will be on hand to charge up the crowd and provide giveaways.

Georgia Tech hosts the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Atlanta Regional this weekend at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets, the regional’s top seed, opens NCAA Tournament play against No. 4-seeded UIC on Friday at noon. The rest of the double-elimination regional includes No. 2-seeded Oklahoma and No. 3-seeded The Citadel. If Tech wins this weekend’s regional, it will host an NCAA Super Regional the following weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on the line.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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