Women’s Basketball Slated for SEC/ACC Challenge Road Game at Alabama

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for a road clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, Dec. 3 for the SEC/ACC Challenge, the leagues and ESPN revealed Friday.
2026 marks the fourth year of the SEC/ACC Challenge, where the Jackets look to even a 1-2 record in the event. Tech lost a hard-fought game on the road at Texas A&M in last year’s edition, 72-63.
The tilt also marks the eight meeting between the two and first since a 61-59 Alabama win in the 2018 WNIT. Tech will go for its first win over Alabama since March 26, 2017 (WNIT Semifinals) and first in Tuscaloosa, Ala. since Dec. 18, 2015. The SEC foe leads the all-time series, 5-2. The Crimson Tide finished 24-11 (7-9 SEC) last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tip-off times and network designations for the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date. The full Challenge schedule is below:
2026 SEC/ACC Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Louisville at Texas
Miami at Florida
LSU at North Carolina
NC State at Ole Miss
Georgia at SMU
Stanford at Auburn
Thursday, Dec. 3
Georgia Tech at Alabama
Texas A&M at California
Clemson at Kentucky
South Carolina at Duke
Missouri at Florida State
Notre Dame at Vanderbilt
Oklahoma at Syracuse
Virginia at Mississippi State
Tennessee at Virginia Tech
Wake Forest at Arkansas
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Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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