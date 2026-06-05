Women’s Basketball Slated for SEC/ACC Challenge Road Game at Alabama

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for a road clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, Dec. 3 for the SEC/ACC Challenge, the leagues and ESPN revealed Friday.

2026 marks the fourth year of the SEC/ACC Challenge, where the Jackets look to even a 1-2 record in the event. Tech lost a hard-fought game on the road at Texas A&M in last year’s edition, 72-63.

The tilt also marks the eight meeting between the two and first since a 61-59 Alabama win in the 2018 WNIT. Tech will go for its first win over Alabama since March 26, 2017 (WNIT Semifinals) and first in Tuscaloosa, Ala. since Dec. 18, 2015. The SEC foe leads the all-time series, 5-2. The Crimson Tide finished 24-11 (7-9 SEC) last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off times and network designations for the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date. The full Challenge schedule is below:

2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Louisville at Texas

Miami at Florida

LSU at North Carolina

NC State at Ole Miss

Georgia at SMU

Stanford at Auburn

Thursday, Dec. 3

Georgia Tech at Alabama

Texas A&M at California

Clemson at Kentucky

South Carolina at Duke

Missouri at Florida State

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt

Oklahoma at Syracuse

Virginia at Mississippi State

Tennessee at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest at Arkansas