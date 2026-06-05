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Women’s Basketball Slated for SEC/ACC Challenge Road Game at Alabama

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Purchase 2026-27 Season Tickets ACC Release

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for a road clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, Dec. 3 for the SEC/ACC Challenge, the leagues and ESPN revealed Friday. 

2026 marks the fourth year of the SEC/ACC Challenge, where the Jackets look to even a 1-2 record in the event.  Tech lost a hard-fought game on the road at Texas A&M in last year’s edition, 72-63.

The tilt also marks the eight meeting between the two and first since a 61-59 Alabama win in the 2018 WNIT. Tech will go for its first win over Alabama since March 26, 2017 (WNIT Semifinals) and first in Tuscaloosa, Ala. since Dec. 18, 2015. The SEC foe leads the all-time series, 5-2. The Crimson Tide finished 24-11 (7-9 SEC) last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Tip-off times and network designations for the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date. The full Challenge schedule is below: 

 

2026 SEC/ACC Challenge 

Wednesday, Dec. 2 

Louisville at Texas 

Miami at Florida 

LSU at North Carolina 

NC State at Ole Miss 

Georgia at SMU 

Stanford at Auburn 

 

Thursday, Dec. 3 

Georgia Tech at Alabama 

Texas A&M at California 

Clemson at Kentucky 

South Carolina at Duke 

Missouri at Florida State 

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt 

Oklahoma at Syracuse 

Virginia at Mississippi State 

Tennessee at Virginia Tech 

Wake Forest at Arkansas 

PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS 

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a competitive non-conference slate and an ACC schedule featuring matchups against Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State, SMU and Pittsburgh. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today. 

 

Full Steam Ahead 

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online. 

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com. 

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