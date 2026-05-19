2026 Karen Blair Basketball Camps Set for June

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced Position and Power Hour Camps for June for those looking to improve their on-court skills during the summer.
Position camps, set for Saturday, June 6 at the Zelnak Center, feature standalone sessions for post players and guards looking to develop in their roles. The Post Camp is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by the Guard Camp from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Power Hour Camps, offered on three separate two-hour sessions in June (16, 23 and 25), are for elite, high-level varsity players that provide a chance for them to train with the Georgia Tech women’s basketball coaching staff and current players. The Power Hour Camps will take place at the Zelnak Center and McCamish Pavilion between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Each session is $20 (cash only and pay on-site). For more information and to register, click here.
Karen Blair Position Camps
- Date: Saturday, June 6
- Post Camp: 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Guard Camp: 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Zelnak Center
Karen Blair Power Hour Camps
- Dates: Tuesday, June 16; Tuesday, June 23; Thursday, June 25
- Times: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Locations: Zelnak Center and McCamish Pavilion
PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a thrilling ACC schedule and competitive non-conference slate. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.
The deadline to renew your season tickets for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season is June 1. Click here to renew today.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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