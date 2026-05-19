2026 Karen Blair Basketball Camps Set for June

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced Position and Power Hour Camps for June for those looking to improve their on-court skills during the summer.

Position camps, set for Saturday, June 6 at the Zelnak Center, feature standalone sessions for post players and guards looking to develop in their roles. The Post Camp is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by the Guard Camp from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Power Hour Camps, offered on three separate two-hour sessions in June (16, 23 and 25), are for elite, high-level varsity players that provide a chance for them to train with the Georgia Tech women’s basketball coaching staff and current players. The Power Hour Camps will take place at the Zelnak Center and McCamish Pavilion between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Each session is $20 (cash only and pay on-site). For more information and to register, click here.

Karen Blair Position Camps

Date: Saturday, June 6

Post Camp: 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Guard Camp: 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Zelnak Center

Karen Blair Power Hour Camps