PHOTOS: Lorela Cubaj Returns to The Flats

One of the best to do it back in the gym 🐝 Appreciate Yellow Jacket legend @LorelaCubaj (2017-22) stopping by practice and spending time with the team today!#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/Y20cUeHbNH — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) June 12, 2026

Tech embarks on year two of the Blair Era this fall after winning 10 games on home court and earning a berth in the WBIT last season. The Jackets captured key victories over No. 18 Notre Dame, Clemson, Stanford and Miami. Returning to The Flats this season are 2026 All-ACC First Teamer Talayah Walker, graduate Inés Noguero, seniors La’Nya Foster and Ariadna Termis, redshirt-junior Erica Moon, junior Déborah Mukeba and sophomore Leyre Urdiain.

New to Atlanta this season are graduate Antonia Bates (G/F, Rutgers), sophomores Sofia Muñoz (G, UAB) and Penda Dieng (F, Xavier), redshirt-sophomore Kyndal Walker (G, Maryland), redshirt-freshman Jordan Ode (G, Michigan State) and freshman Autumn Washington.

PURCHASE 2026-27 GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season inside McCamish Pavilion. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a competitive non-conference slate and an ACC schedule featuring matchups against Clemson, Duke, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State, SMU and Pittsburgh. Courtside, reserved sideline and general admission seats are currently available. Click HERE to purchase today.