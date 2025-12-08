Walker’s Career Day Lifts Tech Past Norfolk State

THE FLATS – A Monday night return to McCamish Pavilion saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball get back on track with a 72-57 victory over Norfolk State, headlined by a double-double from sophomore Talayah Walker.

Walker’s first-career double-double featured career-highs in points (20), rebounds (13) and assists (5) as Tech cruised to its four win of the season. After a 28-point second-quarter, the Jackets led 48-28 at the half and fought through a contentious second half in its first home game in 19 days.

Joining Walker in double-figures was Catherine Alben – who had a season-high 20 points as well – in addition to Savannah Samuel (11) and D’Asia Thomas-Harris (10). Another notable stat line was La’Nya Foster’s season-best eight rebounds, a mark she set in her first start at Georgia Tech Monday. Erica Moon tied Walker for the team-high in assists with five of her own.

Tech shot an efficient 12-for-13 from the free throw line against the Spartans and held them to 13.6% from beyond the arc. The Jacket defense also showed out, allowing just 27 scores on 74 Spartan possessions, and only six offensive rebounds from NSU.

Georgia Tech’s 34 bench points finished ahead of its season average (32.6), a mark that is second in the ACC and top 20 in the country.

Walker and Alben’s 20-point games were the first by any Yellow Jacket this season, under the tutelage of first-year head coach Karen Blair. Walker, a native of Odenton, Md., posted the third-straight game with a Yellow Jacket recording a double-double.

FIRST HALF

Walker added the game’s first points on a tough lay. She added another moments later to give Tech a 4-2 lead early. After NSU evened the game at four, Walker drilled a trey to give GT a 7-4 advantage with seven minutes left. The Spartans took a short lead then Brianna Turnage entered off the bench and made a bucket to put Tech down by one, 16-15. A clutch trey and buzzer-beating two-pointer from Alben saw Georgia Tech roll out of the first quarter up, 20-16.

After a scoreless first minute of the second, Moon sank a jumper to give Tech a 22-16 advantage. Norfolk State managed a couple of scores before Alben hit from beyond the arc again, sending the game into a 6:55 media timeout with the Jackets ahead, 27-20. Four-straight points from Walker pushed the lead to 11 with under six left. A 9-0 run extended the lead to 33-20, followed by a score from NSU, then another 8-0 run to get Tech ahead 41-22. The Spartans broke in with a score of their own before Thomas-Harris made a shot from beyond the arc, making it 44-25 with around two minutes left. Walker then added a layup to push it out to 46-25. She made another shot near the end of the half to get 17 on the night and hand Tech a 48-28 lead at the break.

Alben had 16 first-half points while Walker’s seven rebounds were also a team-high.

SECOND HALF

Samuel posted a corner trey for the first points of the second half. Norfolk State broke through with some points to get to 35 but were answered by a triple from Moon, placing the score at 56-35 at the 4:30 media timeout. The road team went on a short 4-0 run before Thomas-Harris drew a three-point play to get Tech back up by 20, 59-39. The Spartans added one final bucket in the third followed by an and-one play from Walker, securing her career-high in points (20) and sending the game to the fourth with Georgia Tech leading, 62-41.

Norfolk State started the fourth by making a pair of free throws, starting a 6-0 run in the first couple minutes of the quarter. A second-chance basket from Thomas-Harris ended the run and made it 64-47 with seven on the clock. Alben then tied her season-high in points (18) to add to Tech’s lead. She added another moments later to get to 20, with Tech leading 68-51 with four minutes left. Tech got to 70 before NSU went on a 6-0 scoring run to trim its deficit. Thomas-Harris sank a couple of free throws to shut down the run and held on for the 72-57 win.