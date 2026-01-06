Walker Named AP Honorable Mention Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Another accolade for Talayah Walker following an impressive week on the hardwood, as the sophomore guard was named as an AP Honorable Mention Player of the Week Tuesday.

The award comes after Walker was named ACC Player of the Week Monday, the first for Georgia Tech women’s basketball since 2023-24.

The Odenton, Md. native shot 63.3% from the floor averaging 31.5 points per game and becoming the first Yellow Jacket to have 30 in back-to-back games since Carla Munnion in 1995. This is just the second time in program history a Jacket has had back-to-back 30-point games in ACC play and first since 1993 (Joyce Pierce).

Those two outings gave her the conference lead in 30-point games in ACC action (2) and her 33 against Notre Dame remains the most by a player in conference games this season. Her two double-doubles are tied for the most in ACC play this season, while her three games of 20 points or more are also tied for the ACC lead among league games.

Against the Fighting Irish Thursday, she tallied 10 makes and 10 rebounds, including 12-for-14 from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter and overtime, she proved clutch with 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting with seven made free throws. The outing helped Tech to its second win over Notre Dame in program history, 95-90.

Sunday in Tech’s 67-59 win against SMU, she shined again with 30 points and 11 rebounds on top of a career-high seven steals. She was 11-for-12 from the free throw line and 9-for-13 from the floor, securing the Jackets’ three-game win streak and back-to-back victories in ACC action.

She played 68 minutes of action between the two games, adding eight assists, eight steals and three blocks. The sophomore guard was also efficient from the free throw line on a 23-for-26 clip.