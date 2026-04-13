Tech Athletics Closing in on 50 Sellouts in 2025-26

THE FLATS – With last weekend’s baseball series sellout versus Florida State and Monday’s announcement that Georgia Tech softball’s upcoming series against the Seminoles is also sold out, Tech athletics is nearing its goal of 50 sellout events during the 2025-26 academic year.

With many highly anticipated events still remaining, Georgia Tech stands at 43 sellouts in 2025-26:

Football – 4 (including Pop-Tarts Bowl ticket allotment)

Volleyball – 15

Softball – 12

Baseball – 6

Men’s Basketball – 1

Men’s Tennis – 1

White & Gold Game Legends Brunch

White & Gold Game Kids Clinic

White & Gold Game Season Ticket Members event

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl Tour

“On behalf of our coaches and student-athletes, I’d like to thank Georgia Tech fans for their unprecedented support of Tech athletics throughout this year,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “One of the biggest goals when I arrived last summer was to prioritize the fan experience here on The Flats, and thanks to the support of our fans and a lot of hard work and creativity from our staff, that has certainly come to fruition. Not only have attendance records been broken, but we’ve built some of the most electric atmospheres and gameday experiences in all of college athletics across our venues.

“The energy that our fans bring to The Flats plays a huge role in the success of our teams, while building lifelong memories for student-athletes and fans alike. Additionally, the revenue generated by sellout crowds plays a huge role in providing our coaches with the resources needed to compete at a championship level. We’re looking forward to more sellout crowds as we wrap up 2025-26 in the coming months, as well as continuing to enhance the fan experience, building our season ticket bases and expanding our sellouts goal in 2026-27.”

Georgia Tech has several highly anticipated events still on the calendar in 2025-26, and is nearing sellouts for all three games of No. 2-ranked baseball’s home series versus Wake Forest (April 24-26) and its two shows for Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (April 25-26).

To purchase tickets for all Georgia Tech athletics events, including 2026-27 football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball season tickets, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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