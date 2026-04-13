No. 2 GT Closes Out Homestand vs. Georgia Southern

No. 2 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES
APRIL 14, 2026 • 6 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Presented by PODS
Ticket Information ($7 Tickets for Midweeks!) | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starters
Tuesday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. GS – LHP Will Robbins (0-1)
Tuesday – 6 PM
Bingo & $3 Beer
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Live Stats
SERIES STATS: GT vs Georgia Southern
Overall: GT leads: 112-32
at Home: GT Leads: 61-16
Earlier this Year: GT 25 – GS 1 – Recap
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- The No. 2 ranked Yellow Jackets are playing some of their best baseball as they close out a five-game homestand on Tuesday vs. Georgia Southern.
- The Jackets are 30-5 overall, matching their best 35-game start to a season in program history and are 15-3 in the ACC, tied for the best start since 2005.
- Tech has won 30 of its first 35 games for only the 5th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2002, 1997, 1971 and now 2026.
- GT is on a 12-game winning streak, its longest in a decade (since 2016). Seven of the wins in this streak have come against Top 15 opponents (three vs. No. 14 NC State, one vs. No. 11 Auburn and three vs. No. 5 Florida State).
- The Jackets’ 12-game winning streak is the 2nd longest active streak in Division I, behind only No. 1 UCLA.
- Over the current win streak, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 85 runs (117-32). An average of 9.75 to 2.67
- Head coach James Ramsey owns the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 35 games (30-5).
- Tech has won its first nine series of the season for the first time in program history and are 6-0 in ACC series for the first time since 2005.
- Last weekend’s sweep over No. 5 Florida State marked the first Top 5 sweep since 2006 and marked the third-straight ACC series sweep for the first time since 2011.
- The Jackets are 21-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season for only the third time this century (also 2010 & 2002).
- The Jackets are 16-0 in night games this season (games started at 6 pm or later).
- The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.359), on-base percentage (.477) and the most runs (393) of any Power 4 team after nine weeks in the BBCOR era.
- Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.359), on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.630), OPS (1.107) and runs (393) and are Top 10 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 437), walks (2nd – 240), doubles (3rd – 90) and home runs (6th – 73).
- Tech has scored 393 runs through their first 35 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 35 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 35 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- GT is outscoring its opponents 393-147, that +246 margin is the highest through 35 games in program history.
- The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.
- Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 21 of its 35 games this season and has scored five or more in an inning 26 times (9.5 % of total innings).
- Earlier this season, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle to earn ACC Player of the Week and Perfect Game National Player of the Week honors.
- Drew Burress has hit a BBCOR era program record 51 home runs over his GT career, the 5th-most in Georgia Tech program history. He is now one home run away from tying Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the fourth-most HRs by a Yellow Jacket and six homers shy of the record (57) set by Jason Varitek (1991-94).
- Jarren Advincula has become one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. He leads the ACC and is 2nd in the nation with 62 hits, on pace to become the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).
- Carson Kerce leads the NCAA with 20 doubles this season. He is averaging 0.57 doubles/game which puts him on pace for 31 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.
- The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series with Georgia Southern 112-32 and have won the last eight meetings dating back to 2022.
- Earlier this season, Tech defeated the Eagles, 25-1, in Statesboro, setting a new BBCOR era program record for the largest margin of victory. Tech pitching matched the program record with 19 strikeouts in that game. Read more on the game HERE
CAMPUS ROAD CLOSURE
Traffic for this weekend’s series may be affected by the closure of Hemphill Ave from Ferst Dr to 9th St due to emergency water line repair work. Fans are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes when driving to campus.