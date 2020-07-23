Tyler Strafaci Named Golf All-America Scholar

Complete GCAA All-America Scholar Release

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech senior Tyler Strafaci has been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

At least one Yellow Jacket has earned this honor every year since 1990. Twenty-two different Yellow Jackets have earned All-America Scholar honors a total of 40 times under head coach Bruce Heppler. Strafaci, a junior from Davie, Fla., earned the distinction for the second time and is the 19th Yellow Jacket to be named an All-America Scholar twice in his career.

Strafaci, who has won the North & South Amateur and the Palmetto Amateur this summer, sits at No. 7 in the Scratch Players Amateur ranking and No. 52 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and has earned a spot in the U.S. Amateur Championship in August. The senior will return to Tech to compete in 2020-21 after the NCAA ruled to allow spring sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility after Covid-19 ended spring sports prematurely.

He was a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award and was named a PING honorable mention All-American selection last spring by the Golf Coaches Association of America, finishing the spring ranked No. 52 in both Golfstat and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. He posted three top-10 finishes last year, two of those in the top-5, and led the Yellow Jackets in subpar rounds (10) while posting the team’s third-best stroke average (71.94) and second-best head-to-head winning percentage (.746).