Three Tech Seniors Earn GCAA All-Region Honors

Complete GCAA All-Region Teams

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech seniors Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci have been named to the PING All-East Region team announced Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Players across six regions – Northeast, East, Southeast, Midwest, Central and West – earned all-region honors for 2020.

All three are repeat selections from the 2019 All-East Region team.

The Yellow Jacket trio helped Tech win 14 events altogether over the last three years, including nation-leading four in 2019-20. They led Tech to victory in the Puerto Rico Classic in February before the season prematurely ended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and also three of four events in the fall – a 20-stroke victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, a share of the title at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational with No. 9 Baylor, and the championship of the Cypress Point Classic match play event.

Schniederjans has won three times in his career, including the Carpet Capital Collegiate in the fall, and Strafaci once, and while Ogletree hasn’t won a college tournament, he did win the U.S. Amateur championship and the Monroe Invitational last summer. They have combined for 29 top-10 finishes in their careers.

The Yellow Jackets finished the truncated spring No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, and additionally, came in at No. 5 in the final Bushnell coaches polls announced by the Golf Coaches Association.