The Last Word Before Game 9 at NC State

Georgia Tech Football at NC State
Saturday, Dec. 5 · 4 p.m. ET · Raleigh, N.C. · Carter-Finley Stadium
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | XM 385 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s 523 yards of offense and 377 rushing yards last Saturday vs. Duke were its were its most since 2018. RB Jordan Mason was one of three 90-yard rushers for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 105 yards on 21 carries (5.0 avg.) — good for his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and fourth of his career.
UNIFORM UNVEIL
4️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ 👑
❄️ @dontaeksmith6
❄️ @CoachCollins
❄️ @adidasFballUS
❄️ @accnetwork #4the404 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RkhGjIhbvp
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 5, 2020
GREAT LEADERS, GREAT TEAMMATES
𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦
"They are built the right way." – @CoachCollins #4the404 /// @coachchoice 🔨 pic.twitter.com/lWl7jWS7bL
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 2, 2020
THREE FOR THREE-HUNDRED
3️⃣ 𝗳𝗼𝗿 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➕
💪 @Jahmyr_Gibbs1
💪 @JeffSims_10
💪 @jpmason27 #4the404 👑 pic.twitter.com/rteEGLvPrg
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 1, 2020
COACH COLLINS ON PACKER AND DURHAM
𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐙𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄
"The things we prioritize in this program lead to success in every phase of life." – @CoachCollins on #PackerAndDurham
Full interview: https://t.co/PdMD6dvsAP#4the404 pic.twitter.com/O7Pur6vtvk
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2020
MONEY DOWNS
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 9️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 @STG_Riq2
👑 @zach_quinney
👑 @SwillingTre
👑 @jackdefoor54
#4the404 pic.twitter.com/VThxMWsE7Z
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 3, 2020
