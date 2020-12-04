Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 9 at NC State

Georgia Tech Football at NC State
Saturday, Dec. 5 · 4 p.m. ET · Raleigh, N.C. · Carter-Finley Stadium

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | XM  385 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s 523 yards of offense and 377 rushing yards last Saturday vs. Duke were its were its most since 2018. RB Jordan Mason was one of three 90-yard rushers for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 105 yards on 21 carries (5.0 avg.) — good for his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and fourth of his career.

