Camp Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

THE FLATS – Redshirt senior Jalen Camp (Cumming, Ga./South Forsyth) was named to the initial 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award watchlist, CoSIDA, the Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl announced Tuesday.

Since 2018, a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors recognize 30 college football student-athletes each season for overcoming injury or illness in remarkable comeback stories before choosing a winner at the conclusion of the year.

A fifth-year senior, Camp has been a leader on and off the field since his 2019 season ended after just four games due to injury. Since returning, the Cumming, Ga. native has led the Yellow Jackets through eight games with a team-leading 320 receiving yards off 22 receptions – both career highs.

Camp also joins fellow wideout Malachi Carter and freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs in leading the team with three touchdown receptions, with all of Camp’s coming in the last five games. He currently leads all receivers on the team with 41 catches and 689 receiving yards for his career.

Semi-finalists will be announced in mid-December with the winners from each division announced at the 2020-21 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.

After a thrilling 56-33 victory over Duke at home, Georgia Tech heads back on the road to face NC State on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network. The ACC Network is carried on all but one major cable/digital/satellite provider nationwide. Fans that can’t access ACCN are urged to contact their cable/digital provider to demand ACCN or visit getaccn.com for a full list of providers that carry ACCN in their area.

