Open search form
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech Football vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Nov. 2 · 4 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)

BUY TICKETS ONLINE (starting at just $25) | Parking | Homecoming Events | Homecoming Road Closures

TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Kelsey Wingert

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 113 / XM 202 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

VIDEO: Pitt Homecoming uniform reveal

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has blocked two kicks in the last two games (blocked punt on Oct. 12 at Duke, blocked field goal on Oct. 19 at Miami). The Yellow Jackets’ two blocked kicks are tied for 13th nationally this season.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING BRANDON ADAMS

FINAL FOUR FAN JAM

Final Four Fan Jam Facebook Event

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsPITT

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: UVA Kick Time Set
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Attack The Moment
Thursday: From the Flats (Episode 38)
Thursday: Uniform Reveal

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
November 1, 2019 VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 8

Yellow Jackets unveil homecoming threads

VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 8
October 31, 2019 Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 38)

This week's edition previews football vs. Pitt, men's and women's basketball season openers

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 38)
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets