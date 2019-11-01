The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech Football vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Nov. 2 · 4 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)
Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Kelsey Wingert
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 113 / XM 202 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
VIDEO: Pitt Homecoming uniform reveal
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has blocked two kicks in the last two games (blocked punt on Oct. 12 at Duke, blocked field goal on Oct. 19 at Miami). The Yellow Jackets’ two blocked kicks are tied for 13th nationally this season.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 8️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @Its_Campbell
👑 @nathancottrell5
👑 @tylercooksey
👑 @_TayG53 #404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/UEDA5WgUlj
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 1, 2019
HONORING BRANDON ADAMS
We HONOR Brandon Adams every game this season. He is always with us as an incredible TEAMMATE and BROTHER, and @_TayG53 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣ tomorrow.
. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/t0UowF1cIA
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 1, 2019
