Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 38)

From The Flats is a weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 38 includes:

the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and football color analyst Sean Bedford previewing Saturday’s homecoming game versus the Pitt Panthers;

and football color analyst previewing Saturday’s homecoming game versus the Pitt Panthers; men’s basketball assistant coach Eric Reveno sharing his insight on the Yellow Jackets’ front court heading into Tuesday’s 2019-20 season opener at NC State;

sharing his insight on the Yellow Jackets’ front court heading into Tuesday’s 2019-20 season opener at NC State; women’s basketball assistant coach Brandy Manning discussing the debut of the Nell Fortner era next Tuesday when the Jackets host Houston at McCamish Pavilion.

