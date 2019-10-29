Tech to Host Pitt for Homecoming

After rushing for a career high 141 yards on Oct. 19 against Miami (Fla.), sophomore running back Jordan Mason (27) is now the top-graded running back (90.4 grade) in all of NCAA Division I FBS this season, according to Pro Football Focus

Top Storylines

• Coming off a thrilling Atlantic Coast Conference win at Miami (Fla.) two Saturdays ago, Georgia Tech returns home for the first time in nearly a month to face ACC Coastal Division rival Pitt.

• Saturday’s game is Georgia Tech’s first home game since Oct. 5. The Yellow Jackets closed October with two-straight road games, followed by an open week.

• In their last game, the Jackets rushed for 207 yards against the nation’s No. 7-ranked rushing defense and pitched a shutout defensively after halftime, capped by a key fourth-down stop in overtime that sealed their 28-21 overtime win at Miami on Oct. 19.

• Beginning with Saturday’s contest against Pitt, Georgia Tech plays four of its final five regular-season games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. After visiting Virginia next Saturday, the Yellow Jackets close the regular season with home dates against Virginia Tech (Nov. 16), NC State (Nov. 21) and archrival Georgia (Nov. 30).

• Georgia Tech and Pitt are squaring off for the 14th time overall and the seventh time since they became conference foes in 2013.

• Close games have defined the series recently, as three of the last four meetings have been decided by five points or less.

• Saturday is Georgia Tech’s annual homecoming game. The Jackets are 53-16-1 since Tech began celebrating homecoming in 1949 but had a five-game winning

streak in homecoming games snapped with a 28-14 loss to Duke last season.

