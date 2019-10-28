Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech-UVA to Kick Off at 12:30 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 9 game at Virginia will kick off at 12:30 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. The game will be televised regionally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (ACC RSN) and be carried on Fox Sports South in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech returns to action this Saturday (Nov. 2) when it hosts Pitt for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will also be televised on ACC RSN (Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta). Tickets are still available, beginning at just $25. To purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

For more on Georgia Tech’s homecoming festivities, visit gtalumni.org/homecoming.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
October 23, 2019 Morgan Named GT’s 2019 ACC Legend

2009 ACC Defensive Player of the Year to be honored at ACC title game

Morgan Named GT’s 2019 ACC Legend
October 21, 2019 #TGW: It Was A Good One, Wasn't It?

Georgia Tech battled its way to a memorable win at Miami

#TGW: It Was A Good One, Wasn't It?
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets