The Last Word Before Game 5 at Louisville

Georgia Tech Football (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 19/20 Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 21 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Louisville, Ky. · L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV: ESPN2 | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Justin Hanover
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Georgia Tech’s defense is allowing 11.7 fewer points (17.8), 119.6 fewer total yards (317.5) and 122.8 fewer rushing yards (98.5) per game this season than it did a season ago.

Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Haynes King on ACC PM
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Wednesday: Regard to Perform at Helluva Block Party Prior to GT-ND
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Boyd’s Breakout
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)

