The Last Word Before Game 5 at Louisville

Georgia Tech Football (3-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 19/20 Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 21 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Louisville, Ky. · L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
TV: ESPN2 | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Justin Hanover
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s defense is allowing 11.7 fewer points (17.8), 119.6 fewer total yards (317.5) and 122.8 fewer rushing yards (98.5) per game this season than it did a season ago.
THE UNIFORMS
Ready to mix it up#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ojMQqH83mz
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2024
Saturday's colorway 🟡⚪️🔵#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ju9biSFp96
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2024
THE CAPTAINS
𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙑𝙎. 𝙇𝙊𝙐𝙄𝙎𝙑𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙀 🫡 @JordanvandenB12 @ABoyd723 @Ahmari_saucy @Keylan301 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/rbnZ3ik70e
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2024
THE STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆@SantanaAlo2 📚 @OZtobe 📚 @PatrickScrews 💪 @JakCollins04 💪 @nehemiah904 💪 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/XmkwNX4PSq
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2024
MORE BUZZ
Good to catch up with former @GeorgiaTechFB player and current @WWE superstar @WWERomanReigns while back on The Flats! pic.twitter.com/p2SMwHOIAj
— Coach Brent Key (@CoachBrentKeyGT) September 17, 2024
Returning home, Jordan van den Berg emerges as star for Georgia Tech’s defensehttps://t.co/frAxPOQVNG
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 19, 2024
Brent Key said as of today his team has a higher GPA at Georgia Tech than they did collectively in high school. That is very impressive at any school let alone Georgia Tech.
— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) September 19, 2024
Power 4 offensive lines that have not allowed a sack in 2024:
– Georgia Tech
– Oklahoma State
– Rutgers
Most sacks allowed:
13 – South Carolina
11 – Houston, Pittsburgh
10 – Wake Forest, Mississippi St
9 – Cal, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2024
