Tech Readies for Road Test at No. 19 Louisville

Eric Singleton, Jr. (2) is just 36 yards shy of becoming the second-fastest Georgia Tech player to 1,000 career receiving yards if he can achieve the feat in the 17th game of his collegiate career on Saturday at No. 19/20 Louisville. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was the fastest to 1,000 receiving yards in Tech history, needing just 14 games in 2004-05 to reach the 1,000-yard plateau (Danny Karnik photo).

• Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play with a pivotal league matchup at No. 19/20 Louisville.

• Georgia Tech (3-1) is off to its best four-game start since 2017. A win at Louisville would give the Yellow Jackets their best start through five games since they opened the 2014 season with five-straight wins.

• Tech puts a remarkable 5-0 record against nationally ranked ACC opponents under head coach Brent Key on the line when it visits Louisville. Four of the Jackets’ five wins against ranked ACC teams under Key have come away from home.

• Saturday’s matchup pits a Georgia Tech offensive front that has not allowed a sack through four games this season against a Louisville pass rush that ranks second nationally with 4.5 sacks per game this season.

• Despite being in the ACC together since 2014, Georgia Tech and Louisville are meeting on the gridiron for only the fourth time. Tech holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series, with a 66-31 win at Louisville in 2018 and a 46-27 home victory in 2020. In last season’s opener in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Yellow Jackets scored 28 second-quarter points and led 28-13 at halftime, but the Cardinals rallied for 26 points in the second half to earn their first-ever win over Tech, 39-34.

• This season’s matchup marks the first time that Georgia Tech and Louisville have ever played on a Saturday. The previous three meetings have all been on Fridays.

• After completing 17-of-22 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of action last Saturday versus VMI, Tech QB Haynes King ranks fifth nationally in completion percentage at .764 through four games (81-for-106).

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Prorated Season Tickets

Prorated season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s four remaining home games – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now! Catch all of the action of Georgia Tech football in Atlanta this season for a lower price than purchasing single-game tickets individually, while also reaping the benefits of season ticket membership. Click HERE to purchase prorated season tickets.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s three remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.