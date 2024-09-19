Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Three former Jackets continue to make their mark in the NFL with standout performances in Week Two.

Former Tech K Harrison Butker carried his clutch gene into 2024, drilling a 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chiefs to a 26-25 victory over Cincinnati. Butker was 2-for-2 in his field goal attempts and 2-for-2 in his PATs against the Bengals to help the back-to-back Super Bowl champions get out to a 2-0 record in 2024.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason continues to tear up defenses with a stellar showing this week, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown for a second straight week despite the 49ers’ loss. Mason has been filling in for running back Christian McCaffrey (IR) and has made the most of it, proving himself to be an everyday player. Mason has two more weeks before McCaffrey returns from the Injured Reserve list and has no plans of stopping his dominance.

Former Tech DE Keion White has solidified himself as a star on the Patriots’ front line, posting seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Patriots overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. White already has half of his season tackles from 2023 and has three more sacks than last year, through two weeks, indicating a breakout year for the second-year defensive end.

This week’s full Pro Jackets roundup:

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Two vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 2-2 FG, 2-2 XP, walkoff field goal to defeat the Bengals 26-25

Week Three: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. -TV: NBC)

E.J. JENKINS (TE – PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)

First NFL season

Week Two vs. Atlanta Falcons: Played two snaps in 21-22 Eagles loss

Week Three: at New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Two at Minnesota Vikings: 20 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD, 5.0 yd/carry, 1 rec, 4 yards in 17-23 49ers loss

Week Three: at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. -TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Two vs Chicago Bears: Started at RG and played 62 snaps in 19-13 Texans win

Week Three: at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Two vs. New Orleans Saints: saw four snaps in 19-44 loss

Week Three: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Two vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits in 20-23 Patriots overtime loss

Week Three: at New York Jets (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE Luke Benson (Los Angeles Chargers)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) placed on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury on Tuesday.