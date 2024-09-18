Regard To Perform at Helluva Block Party Prior to GT-ND

The Oct. 19 edition of Helluva Block Party will be held in The Home Depot Backyard, which is located adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, the site of Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated matchup versus Notre Dame.

THE FLATS – Platinum recording artist Regard will be the featured performer for Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai when Tech football hosts Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One of the world’s most recognizable DJs, Regard will hold his FREE pregame concert immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech football’s traditional gameday stadium arrival. As part of Helluva Block Party, Yellow Jacket Alley will also take place in The Home Depot Back Yard on Oct. 19, beginning two-and-a-half hours before Tech kicks off against the Fighting Irish inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium (kickoff time is expected to be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners on Monday, Oct. 7).

A limited number of single-game tickets for Georgia Tech-Notre Dame showdown have been made available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech’s Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate will be available for fans looking for an all-inclusive tailgating experience at Helluva Block Party. Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate includes unlimited food and beverages for just $110 (non-alcohol package) and $140 (alcohol package) per person. For more information and to purchase The Ultimate Tailgate package online, click HERE.

ABOUT REGARD

DJ/producer Regard garnered global attention with his debut single “Ride It,” which became an international hit, taking the internet and TikTok by storm, and quickly followed it up with his second hit single “Secrets,” featuring singer Raye. Regard has gone on to achieve more than 10 top-10 singles chart placements globally. “Ride It” became a 20-time Platinum hit worldwide, while “Secrets” was certified Platinum in three countries. The single “You” became Regard’s second record to achieve Platinum status in the United States, was the longest running No. 1 single on the U.S. Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, plus saw Regard perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In all, Regard has had three No. 1 U.S. Dance Airplay hits, amassed 5.2 billion combined streams and 20 million worldwide sales.

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINE

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

GEORGIA TECH vs. NOTRE DAME AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Helluva Block Party begins at The Home Depot Backyard!

Tailgating activities for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages, will also be available in The Home Depot Backyard as a part of Helluva Block Party.

2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Yellow Jacket Alley – will take place in The Home Depot Backyard. Be sure to arrive early to get a spot to cheer on the Jackets as they make their way through Helluva Block Party and into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the showdown with Notre Dame.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. On Oct. 19, Regard will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Prorated Season Tickets

Prorated season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s four remaining home games – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now! Catch all of the action of Georgia Tech football in Atlanta this season for a lower price than purchasing single-game tickets individually, while also reaping the benefits of season ticket membership. Click HERE to purchase prorated season tickets.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s three remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

