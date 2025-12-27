Open search form
The Last Word Before The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Game Preview (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.) Student-Athletes & Coordinators Media Availability Brent Key Media Availability King Wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Georgia Tech Sells Out Bowl Ticket Allotment for Third-Straight Year Official Georgia Tech Pregame Tailgate Bowl Central

No. 22 Georgia Tech Football (9-3, 6-2 ACC) vs No. 12 BYU (11-2, 8-1 Big XII)
2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl · Saturday, Dec. 27 · 3:30 p.m. · Orlando, Fla. · Camping World Stadium

TV: ABC| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 84 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?

Haynes King enters the Pop-Tarts Bowl just 11 completions away from setting a new program record for most passes completed. He enters the game tied with Shawn Jones (1989-92) at 652 career completions, just 10 shy of tying the current record holder, Reggie Ball (2003-06).

Full Steam Ahead

