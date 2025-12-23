King Wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

ORLANDO, Fla. – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) is the winner of the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is given to college football’s top offensive player that played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or plays at a four-year Division I college in Texas.

The winner of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is selected by a committee comprised of Texas-based journalists, college football dignitaries and former winners. King will receive the award at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 21.

King has put together one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history in 2025. He’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games, while helping lead the Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2) to only the 16th nine-win regular season in its 133-year football history.

He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).

King leads the ACC in total offense (329.0 ypg – third nationally), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth nationally and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third nationally and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh nationally).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award adds to a long list of accolades for King this season, which also includes being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player and Offensive Player of the Year, finishing 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy and being a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He was also named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games.

A Longview, Texas native, King accounted for 2,532 total yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Longview H.S. and, as a junior in 2018, led the Lobos to their first state championship in 81 years. He was coached at Longview by his father, legendary Texas high school football coach John King.

King is Georgia Tech’s first Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner. Previous winners of the award, which was established in 2013, have included Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma – 2017), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma – 2018) and Ashton Jeanty (Boise State – 2024). This year’s other finalists included Jacksonville State RB Cam Cook, Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy, North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker and Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed.

King will play the final game of his legendary Georgia Tech career on Saturday when the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets face No. 12 BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

For full information on Georgia Tech at the Pop-Tarts Bowl, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

