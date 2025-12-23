Jackets Prep for Pop-Tarts Showdown

No. 22 Georgia Tech has arrived in Orlando for a sweet and savory Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup with No. 12 BYU (Danny Karnik photo)

• One of the most intriguing matchups of the 2025 Bowl Season comes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where No. 22 Georgia Tech will square off with No. 12 BYU.

• In what has become one of college football’s premier bowl games, the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of only three non-College Football Playoff postseason matchups this season that pits two teams in the CFP’s final top-25 rankings.

• Georgia Tech is making its 48th all-time bowl appearance, which are the 14th-most in college football history and the third-most by a current member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (behind only Clemson’s 52 and Florida State’s 49).

• The bowl berth is the Yellow Jackets’ third in three full seasons under head coach Brent Key. The Jackets are making a third-straight bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14.

• Georgia Tech is tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/College Football Playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .533 postseason winning percentage (26-21 – min. 15 victories).

• Tech is making its third appearance in what is now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (a game that Key played in as a redshirt freshman offensive guard), and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.

• The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the Georgia Tech’s third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium. Tech defeated Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship at the stadium, which was then called the Florida Citrus Bowl.