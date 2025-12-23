Jackets Prep for Pop-Tarts Showdown

TV: ABC | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Listen Online | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 84 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2025 GT Football Info Guide
No. 22 Georgia Tech has arrived in Orlando for a sweet and savory Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup with No. 12 BYU (Danny Karnik photo)
• One of the most intriguing matchups of the 2025 Bowl Season comes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where No. 22 Georgia Tech will square off with No. 12 BYU.
• In what has become one of college football’s premier bowl games, the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of only three non-College Football Playoff postseason matchups this season that pits two teams in the CFP’s final top-25 rankings.
• Georgia Tech is making its 48th all-time bowl appearance, which are the 14th-most in college football history and the third-most by a current member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (behind only Clemson’s 52 and Florida State’s 49).
• The bowl berth is the Yellow Jackets’ third in three full seasons under head coach Brent Key. The Jackets are making a third-straight bowl appearance for the first time since 2012-14.
• Georgia Tech is tied for 13th all-time with 26 bowl/College Football Playoff victories and are 12th in NCAA Division I FBS history with a .533 postseason winning percentage (26-21 – min. 15 victories).
• Tech is making its third appearance in what is now known as the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Jackets are 2-0 in the bowl, having defeated West Virginia, 35-30, in 1997 when it was known as the Carquest Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (a game that Key played in as a redshirt freshman offensive guard), and routed Syracuse, 51-14, when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando.
• The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the Georgia Tech’s third all-time bowl appearance in the stadium now known as Camping World Stadium. Tech defeated Nebraska, 45-21, in the Florida Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991, to clinch the 1990 national championship at the stadium, which was then called the Florida Citrus Bowl.
DOWNLOAD PURCHASED TICKETS
Fans that purchased Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office can click HERE to download their tickets for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
For fans that did not request tickets through Georgia Tech, Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets are still available HERE.
GEORGIA TECH FAN HEADQUARTERS
Headwaters Lounge Bar at the Rosen Shingle Creek (9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando 32819) will serve as Georgia Tech’s official Pop-Tarts Bowl fan headquarters, beginning on Friday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. Gather with Yellow Jacket fans to get ready for Saturday’s game, with special appearances by the Georgia Tech pep band, spirit teams and national champion mascot, Buzz.
OFFICIAL GEORGIA TECH PREGAME TAILGATE
Georgia Tech’s official pregame tailgate party will be held at Camping World Stadium’s Tinker Field on Saturday from Noon-3 p.m. Click HERE more information and to purchase tickets.
YELLOW JACKET ALLEY
Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football’s traditional pregame stadium arrival, will take place on Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m. Tech fans are encouraged join to line Yellow Jacket Alley to cheer on the Jackets as they arrive at Camping World Stadium for the showdown with BYU. The Ramblin’ Wreck will lead the way, along with Buzz and the Georgia Tech marching band and spirit squads.
Yellow Jacket Alley will take place along Rio Grande Ave. on the southwest side of Camping World Stadium, starting between Parking Lots 5 and 6, proceeding north on Rio Grande Ave. and into the stadium at Gate C.
2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.
To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.
To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.