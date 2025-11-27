Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 12 vs Georgia

Game Preview (Friday at 3:30 p.m.) Student-Athletes Media Availability (pre-COFH) Brent Key Media Availability Key Named Regional Coach of the Year Georgia Tech’s Birr Among Three Finalists for Groza Award Faulkner Nominated for 2025 Broyles Award Bowl Central

No. 23/19 Georgia Tech Football (9-2, 6-2 ACC) vs Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC)
Friday, Nov. 28· 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta, Ga. · Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ABC| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 84 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

Aidan Birr - vs. Clemson 9/13/25

DID YOU KNOW?

Aidan Birr was named one of three finalists for the 2025 Lou Groza Award earlier this week, becoming the second Groza Award finalist in Georgia Tech history and the first since Scott Sisson, in 1992.

Full Steam Ahead

