The Last Word Before Game 12 vs Georgia

No. 23/19 Georgia Tech Football (9-2, 6-2 ACC) vs Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC)
Friday, Nov. 28· 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta, Ga. · Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: ABC| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 84 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Aidan Birr was named one of three finalists for the 2025 Lou Groza Award earlier this week, becoming the second Groza Award finalist in Georgia Tech history and the first since Scott Sisson, in 1992.
THE UNIFORM
COFH Jersey Reveal powered by @GeorgiaPower 🔌
THE BUZZ
It’s the Monday before Thanksgiving. You know what that means. Hey Jackets, what’s the Good Word?!?!?!?
Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg has found a new side hustle amid a productive senior season.
