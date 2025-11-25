Faulkner Nominated for 2025 Broyles Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is one of 63 nominees for the 2025 Broyles Award. The Broyles Award, named after Tech alumnus and football letterwinner Frank Broyles, is presented annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

In his third season as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator, Faulkner directs one of college football’s most potent offenses. Most notably, the Yellow Jackets have the only power-conference offense – and one of just two overall – that ranks among the top 25 nationally in all five major offensive statistical categories this season: total offense (fifth – 485.9 ypg), passing efficiency (14th – 159.13), rushing (17th – 215.2 ypg), scoring (20th – 35.3 ppg) and passing (25th – 270.7 ypg).

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech is averaging 7.23 yards per play this season, which would shatter the current school record of 6.81, set in 1998.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense has gotten better as the season has gone along, averaging 527.0 yards per game over its last four games, which leads all power-conference teams and ranks third overall nationally during that stretch.

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Broyles Award, fans can vote during all three rounds of balloting for this year’s award. Voting for semifinalists is open now through Sunday, Nov. 30. To vote for Buster Faulkner, visit BroylesAward.com/Vote.

Faulkner and the No. 23/19 Yellow Jackets (9-2, 6-2 ACC) close the regular season on Friday versus archrival and No. 4-ranked Georgia. The 119th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the showdown will be televised live on ABC.

