119th Edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Awaits on Black Friday

Georgia Tech and Georgia renew their rivalry for the 119th time on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics photo)

• One of college football’s most historic and bitter rivalries is renewed for the 119th time on Friday when No. 23/19 Georgia Tech hosts No. 4 Georgia for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

• The Yellow Jackets (9-2, 6-2 ACC) and Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 SEC) have combined for 19 victories going into this season’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, which is the teams’ most combined wins ever heading into their rivalry showdown.

• This season also marks only the third time in series history that both teams bring at least nine wins into the matchup (Tech and UGA also had nine wins apiece going into the 1942 and 2014 editions of COFH).

• Both teams are nationally ranked for only the 12th time in series history and the first time since their 2014 matchup.

• Last year’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate was one for the ages, as Georgia outlasted Georgia Tech, 44-42, in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The eight OTs were the second-most in NCAA Division I FBS history.

• This year’s matchup features a pair of Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback in Georgia Tech’s Haynes King and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton. King is averaging 339.9 yards of total offense per game (251.6 passing, 88.3 rushing) with 27 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 12 passing) while Stockton averages 256.9 total yards per game (221.4 passing, 32.8 rushing) with 27 TDs (19 passing, eight rushing).

• The Georgia Tech-Georgia rivalry dates back to 1893. After a three-year break in the series from 1894-96, the teams have met annually since 1897 with the exception of 1901, 1908, an eight-year gap from 1917-24 and 2020.