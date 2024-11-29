Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 12 at Georgia

Georgia Tech Football (7-4, 5-3 ACC) at No. 6 Georgia (9-2, 6-2 SEC)
Friday, Nov. 29 · 7:30 p.m. ET · Athens, Ga. · Sanford Stadium

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 81 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 2-0 against top-10 opponents this season. The Yellow Jackets are only the ninth team in ACC history to knock off two top-10 opponents in the same regular season (Clemson – 1981, Florida State – 1993, Florida State – 1999, Florida State – 2000, Miami – 2004, Virginia Tech – 2004, Maryland – 2007, Florida State – 2013 and Georgia Tech – 2024) and looking to become the first to ever record three top-10 wins in a single regular season.

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Game Preview
Monday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Monday: Birr, Philo Honored by ACC
Tuesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Tuesday: Simpson Nominated for 2024 Broyles Award
Wednesday: Brent Key Media Availability
Wednesday: Inside The Chart: Single Minded
Wednesday: King Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Wednesday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Audio)

Wednesday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Video)

Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 12

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

