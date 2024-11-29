The Last Word Before Game 12 at Georgia

Georgia Tech Football (7-4, 5-3 ACC) at No. 6 Georgia (9-2, 6-2 SEC)
Friday, Nov. 29 · 7:30 p.m. ET · Athens, Ga. · Sanford Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline Reporter: Katie George
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 81 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 2-0 against top-10 opponents this season. The Yellow Jackets are only the ninth team in ACC history to knock off two top-10 opponents in the same regular season (Clemson – 1981, Florida State – 1993, Florida State – 1999, Florida State – 2000, Miami – 2004, Virginia Tech – 2004, Maryland – 2007, Florida State – 2013 and Georgia Tech – 2024) and looking to become the first to ever record three top-10 wins in a single regular season.
THE UNIFORMS
🟡⚪️🟡#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/QhYkwstiIC
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 28, 2024
THE CAPTAINS
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
🫡 @WScissum
🫡 @kyle_efford
🫡 @wfranklin_2021
🫡 @haynes_king10
🫡 @JordanWilllams
***As selected this week in a team vote
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 to these outstanding leaders. #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/QuWoe2w347
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 27, 2024
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆
🧪 @whfreer
💪 @ChrisElko6
💪 @MylesForristall
💪 @JakCollins04 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/cOuqg2fdEG
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 27, 2024
Enjoy your favorite dish today 😋#HappyThanksgiving x #THWg x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/euhuzwNvUQ
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) November 28, 2024
PREPARATION ✅
Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate🔜#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xOkkdnlntG
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 27, 2024
Who is the top QB in the ACC?@TomLuginbill's latest rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lu45oOVFOU
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 28, 2024
Terrific @GeorgiaTechFB quote from Jordan Williams:
“There are really no cliques or groups within this program. Everybody is close to each other…You could take the five most random players on the team and just throw them into an escape room, and the teamwork would be flawless.” pic.twitter.com/tiBo89YXje
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) November 27, 2024
Friday Night Lights Prep 🏈#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Kj96tuCrCG
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 27, 2024
Clean old fashion HATE. It’s rivalry week and we are kicking it off with the Head man from @GeorgiaTechFB Coach Key!
🐝 His perspective on the last couple of weeks
💪 What this rivalry means
🦃 Thanksgiving plate https://t.co/GmhsHcpZsn pic.twitter.com/qHxdWX1MaG
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 26, 2024
Happy Thanksgiving week to everyone and happy Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate week to my @GeorgiaTech tweeps
— Ángel Cabrera (@CabreraAngel) November 25, 2024
Full Steam Ahead
