King Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) is one of 16 semifinalists for the 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The award recognizes the nation’s top college football player that played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or is currently playing at a Division I institution in Texas.

A Longview, Texas native, King has accounted for 2,075 yards (1,607 passing, 468 rushing) and 17 touchdowns (nine passing, eight rushing) this season, despite being limited for the past six weeks due to injury. He leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks fourth nationally with a .725 completion percentage (145-of-200), is third in the ACC and 20th nationally in passing efficiency (153.8) and his 9:1 touchdown passes-to-interception ratio leads the nation.

Georgia Tech is 7-2 in games that King has played in (all starts) and 0-2 in the two contests that he has missed due to injury. Earlier this week, he was voted by his teammates as one of the Yellow Jackets’ permanent captains for the second-straight season.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was introduced in 2012. Finalists for the 13th-annual honor will be selected on Dec. 17 and the winner will be announced on Jan. 22 in Tyler, Texas.

A fan vote for finalists will be held from Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET until Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can vote once a day at earlcampbellaward.com.

King and the Yellow Jackets close the regular season on Friday night at archrival Georgia. The 118th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC.

